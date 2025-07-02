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Jon Marshall's avatar
Jon Marshall
Jul 10, 2025

Despite its reputation as a miracle elixir, apple cider vinegar will not melt fat off your body like candle wax in a microwave. What it might do, however, is slightly reduce your appetite and help manage blood sugar spikes when taken diluted in water before meals, assuming you are not using it as a chaser after fried Oreos. Most of the weight loss stories around ACV are less about the vinegar itself and more about the fact that people who sip it tend to start paying closer attention to what they eat. It is a modest tool, not a magic bullet. Use it wisely, never undiluted, and please do not skip leg day just because your vinegar routine feels productive.

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