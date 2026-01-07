Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Important truths. Exposure to light, especially artificial light at night, can modulate and disrupt leptin and ghrelin levels in adults, affecting appetite regulation and metabolism, increasing calorie intake, and contributing to problems like obesity. Lack of sleep disrupts the circadian rhythm and hormone production, resulting in decreased leptin (the satiety hormone) and increased ghrelin (the hunger hormone), leading to a greater craving for high-calorie foods.

The body's internal clock is naturally aligned with the day-night cycle, but circadian rhythms can be disrupted by exposure to light at night, insufficient daylight due to travel, work, electronic devices, or an underlying health issue. During the day, light exposure causes the internal clock to send signals that generate alertness and help keep us awake and active. At night, the internal clock initiates the production of melatonin, which promotes sleep.

We must maintain a healthy circadian rhythm by keeping a consistent sleep schedule, getting light exposure, and exercising daily. The use of artificial light in our homes and electronic devices has led to more people reporting less sleep at night, as well as irregular sleep patterns. During sleep, our cells use the rest period to repair damaged cells and regenerate new cells after apoptosis.

Abnormal circadian rhythms have been considered a potential carcinogen, which has increased the focus on defining the underlying mechanisms of tumorigenesis induced by circadian disruption.

The CLOCK gene (Circadian Locomotor Output Cycles Kaput) is one of the circadian clock genes and is considered a fundamental regulator of the circadian rhythm, responsible for mediating various biological processes. Therefore, abnormal expression of CLOCK affects its role in the circadian clock and its more general function as a direct regulator of gene expression. This dysfunction can lead to serious pathological effects, including cancer.

Circadian rhythm disruption has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of developing obesity and obesity-related diseases and is closely linked to tumorigenesis in breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, liver cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, and others associated with elevated lipid levels and attenuated lipid signaling, inflammatory responses, insulin resistance, and adipokines.

A disruption of the biological clock has been detected in obesity, leading to increased expression of inflammatory cytokines, which is exacerbated by the disease itself. Furthermore, circadian rhythm disruption could contribute to metabolic dysfunction of adipose tissue, thereby increasing the risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases.

The interaction between circadian rhythms and cancer involves the regulation of cell division, DNA repair, immune function, hormonal balance, and the potential of chronotherapy. Circadian rhythm disruptions can promote abnormal cell development and tumor metastasis, possibly due to immune system imbalances and hormonal fluctuations.

Dysfunction in the 24-hour circadian rhythm is common in older adults and is more severe in individuals with age-related neurodegenerative diseases, including dementias associated with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The manifestations differ depending on the type and severity of the neurodegenerative disease and, for some patients, occur before the onset of typical clinical symptoms of neurodegeneration.

