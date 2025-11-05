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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Nov 5, 2025

Sucralose dominates the global sweetener market and comprises 30% of the US sweetener market. Present in more than 4,500 food and beverage products, sucralose plays a fundamental role in the food industry and, unfortunately, its market presence is expected to strengthen.

Studies report that it causes the opposite of what it aims to prevent, such as obesity and diabetes. Recent research reports possible links to systemic inflammation, metabolic diseases, alterations in the gut microbiota, liver damage, and toxic effects at the cellular level (Table 2, Figure 2 of the first link). Even the WHO has recently issued an alert indicating that sucralose consumption may be related to systemic inflammation and metabolic diseases. Sucralose, even in amounts considered normal intake, also exhibits undesirable effects such as cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, and immunomodulation. Human research indicates potential effects on thyroid function and connections to autoimmune thyroiditis, while animal studies provide histomorphological evidence of pancreatic toxicity and exacerbation of autoimmune disease development.

Leptin-activated neurons have also been reported to be stimulated by sucralose, suggesting that sucralose consumption could potentially alter the appetite-satiety axis and raise the threshold for feeling full. It also increased the expression of the dopaminergic nucleus, promoting food intake and suggesting a potential link between sucralose consumption and the dysregulation of neuronal mechanisms that control food intake.

The inflammatory consequences of sucralose consumption may persist across generations. Newborns of mothers with high sucralose intake (HSI) have been shown to exhibit a substantial increase in their percentage of inflammatory monocytes. Furthermore, umbilical cord tissue from infants of mothers with HSI showed higher levels of the tumor and disease-suppressing immune enhancers IL-1 beta, TNF-alpha, and IL-10. This evidence shows that excessive sucralose ingestion during pregnancy affects the metabolic and inflammatory characteristics of newborns. Sucralose has the potential to alter the composition of the maternal gut microbiota, and consequently, this could affect breast milk during the bacterial transfer process. A previously established link connects the increased presence of this archaeon in the colastrum with childhood obesity.

Sucralose may exacerbate intestinal inflammatory activity in mice at risk for Crohn's disease. Due to possible gut dysbiosis, sucralose is believed to be a major contributor to inflammatory bowel disease. Studies in rats provide evidence that sucralose can deactivate hepatic ribosomes, leading to cytokine-mediated inflammation in the liver. The rats developed hepatic fibrosis, hyperplasia, and lymphocyte infiltration. Sucralose increased HbA1c levels, reduced red and white blood cells, and decreased hematocrit and hemoglobin levels. Subsequent histopathological studies revealed severe liver and kidney damage.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2020.00710/full (2020).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2075-1729/14/3/323 (2024).--

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36979631/ (2023).—

https://journalmedicals.com/index.php/AJOAIMS/article/view/139 (2024).--

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