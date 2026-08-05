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For years, most people have been told to blame shoes or genetics, but growing evidence suggests the damage may come from a movement pattern repeated thousands of times every single day, gradually reshaping the foot and undermining balance, stability, and mobility.

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There's no better time to celebrate your commitment to better health than National Wellness Month. Enjoy 20% off sitewide and save on the trusted wellness products that support your daily routine. These savings won't be here for long, so don't miss your opportunity. Shop now before this limited-time event ends today!

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A recent study revealed that some antidepressant meds can cause you to gain more pounds than others. To manage depression without experiencing side effects, try these natural alternatives.

If you took all the heart health risk factors for France and Scotland (such as smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes), the French have a slightly higher risk according to conventional thinking. So why do they suffer just one-fifth of the amount of heart disease?

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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