Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

Linking up with Dr. Mercola, bunions can be hereditary, meaning they can run in families. Wearing shoes that are too tight or narrow can contribute to the development of bunions, as they put pressure on the toes. Certain foot structures, such as flat feet or overpronation, can increase the risk of developing bunions.

To treat and relieve bunion pain (hallux valgus) naturally, it is recommended to combine mobility exercises, release massages, and the use of appropriate footwear with toe separators.

To relieve bunion pain at home, watch Dr. Jo's video "Stretches and Exercises to Relieve Bunion Pain," which demonstrates physical therapy movements such as toe separators and the use of towels. For a broader overview of home care options, you can also watch the video "The Doctor Explains Treatment Options for Bunions."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6-P3kJlTZ0

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture