★ TOP STORY

For decades, millions were told this surgery could relieve pain and restore mobility. Yet another major study found patients did no better than those who underwent a carefully staged placebo procedure.

Advertisement

Excessive oxidative stress affects health and speeds up aging, but now there's a breakthrough way to help reduce it while receiving various other benefits, like immune support. Try our innovative H2 Molecular Hydrogen formula that creates up to 8 ppm of H2 in minutes, available in daily supplies and on-the-go travel packs.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Deep within your genes lies a timer you were never meant to touch. It ticks quietly, marking the decline of your cells and your mind. Now, scientists are learning how to hack it - not to cheat death, but to reclaim what nature withheld. The question is, will they let you use it?

Some vegetables do more than fill you up. Find out more about this quiet fiber hidden in humble produce that’s being linked to helping reverse fatty liver disease.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Offering the ideal balance of D-Mannose - a unique sugar that nourishes your healthy flora without affecting your blood sugar levels - and Organic Cranberry Fruit Extract, this detoxifying formula makes daily personal care a breeze. Support your bladder and urinary tract health with this carefully formulated supplement for everyday comfort.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.