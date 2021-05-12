Best of Series- Antiaging Strategies

In this best of episode, Dr. Lynda Frassetto, a nephrologist and professor emeritus in the department of medicine at University of California San Francisco (UCSF), shares important information about how acid in your diet affects your kidney health and longevity.
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes