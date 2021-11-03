Best of Series- COVID-19 and Physiological Health

Thomas Lewis, author of “The End of Alzheimer’s: A Differential Diagnosis Toward a Cure,” is a microbiologist with a Ph.D. from MIT. He’s done a lot of work on diagnostic testing, and in this interview, we explore how retinal assessment and other laboratory tests can be used to stratify your risk factors for chronic disease and COVID-19. Lewis recently …
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes