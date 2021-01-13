Best of Series- Environmental Conditioning

In this best of series episode, natural health expert and Mercola.com founder Dr. Joseph Mercola and Scott Carney, author of "What Doesn't Kill Us: How Freezing Water, Extreme Altitude and Environmental Conditioning Will Renew Our Lost Evolutionary Strength" discuss how environmental conditioning can help boost mitochondrial function and metabolic effic…
Listen to Dr. Mercola's Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.
