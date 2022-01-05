Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Best of Series- Glyphosate & Deuterium
0:00
-1:26:05

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Best of Series- Glyphosate & Deuterium

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Jan 05, 2022
∙ Paid

In this interview, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT, reviews the health impacts of glyphosate. She has just finished writing a book about glyphosate called “Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment,” which is expected to be published in June 2021.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture