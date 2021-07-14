Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Best of Series- Harnessing the Power of Carbon
0:00
-1:08:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Best of Series- Harnessing the Power of Carbon

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Jul 14, 2021
∙ Paid

In this best of series interview, Albert Bates, director of the Global Village Institute for Appropriate Technology and author of "Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth," discusses how biochar can transform agriculture while simultaneously normalize our climate.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture