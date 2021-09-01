Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Best of Series- Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Sep 01, 2021
In this best of series interview, Dr. Jason Sonners discusses hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), which is a tremendously beneficial and widely underutilized therapy. Sonners, a chiropractor, also has a degree in applied kinesiology, and has worked with HBOT for over 12 years.

