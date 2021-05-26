Best of Series- "It's All In Your Mouth"

In this best of series, Dr. Dominik Nischwitz, author of “It's All in Your Mouth: Biological Dentistry and the Surprising Impact of Oral Health on Whole Body Wellness,” discusses his “all-in-one” holistic treatment program, and why addressing your oral health can have far-reaching whole body benefits.
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes