Best of Series- Ketones and COVID-19
Best of Series- Ketones and COVID-19

Dr. Joseph Mercola
Nov 10, 2021
In this best of series interview, Dr. William Seeds, an orthopedic surgeon, reviews how to optimize your metabolic function, improve cellular efficiency and make you more resilient against respiratory viruses using ketones — a topic previously discussed in my recent interview with Travis Christopherson, who wrote the book “Ketones: The Fourth Fuel.”

