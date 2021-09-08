Best of Series- Metabolic Autophagy

In this best of series, Siim Land, a sociocultural anthropologist, entrepreneur and high-performance coach, is also the author of an excellent book, "Metabolic Autophagy: Practice Intermittent Fasting and Resistance Training to Build Muscle and Promote Longevity (Metabolic Autophagy Diet Book )."
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes