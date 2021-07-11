Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Best of Series- Molecular Hydrogen Development
0:00
-1:14:46

Best of Series- Molecular Hydrogen Development

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Jul 11, 2021

In this best of series I interview Alex Tarnava is the inventor of the open-container molecular hydrogen tablets.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture