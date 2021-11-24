Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Best of Series- Operation Warp Speed
0:00
-1:21:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Best of Series- Operation Warp Speed

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Nov 24, 2021
∙ Paid

In this interview, investigative journalist Whitney Webb, who does both independent work and collaborations with The Last American Vagabond, discusses the little-known details of Operation Warp Speed, a joint operation between U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense to produce a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine and other therapeu…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture