Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Best of Series- Simple Hacks That Make Fasting Easy
0:00
-1:20:44

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Best of Series- Simple Hacks That Make Fasting Easy

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Dec 22, 2021
∙ Paid

Over the years, I've done several interviews with Dave Asprey, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, founder and CEO of bulletproof.com, including one in which we discuss how ketones may be useful against COVID-19. Here, we discuss his latest book, "Fast This Way: Burn Fat, Heal Inflammation, and Eat Like the High-Performing Human You Were Meant to Be."

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture