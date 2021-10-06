Best of Series- "Slanted"

Sharyl Attkisson is an award-winning investigative journalist with uncompromising integrity. Her latest book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism.”
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes