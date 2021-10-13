Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Best of Series- Technocracy
0:00
-1:37:49

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Best of Series- Technocracy

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Oct 13, 2021
∙ Paid

Patrick Wood — an economist, financial analyst and American constitutionalist — has devoted a lifetime to uncovering the mystery of what is controlling most of the craziness we're currently seeing.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture