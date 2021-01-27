Best of Series- "True to Form"

In this best of series natural health expert and Mercola.com founder Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews Dr. Eric Goodman, founder of Foundation Training, which has evolved over the years. Dr. Goodman also talks about his new book, "True to Form: How to Use Foundation Training for Sustained Pain Relief and Everyday Fitness."
