Best of Series- Utilizing Blood Flow Restriction

Blood flow restriction (BFR) training is, without a doubt, the most exciting innovation in exercise training I’ve encountered in my 50 years of exercise. To help us walk through how it’s done, and to discuss its many health benefits, is Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen — an expert in BFR who has trained many elite and professional athletes.
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.Listen to Dr. Mercola’s Weekly Podcast, as the legendary natural health pioneer continues to lead you on your journey towards optimal health.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes