STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Black seed oil comes from Nigella sativa and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Thymoquinone is the primary bioactive compound of black seed oil. Studies link this compound to reduced tumor growth, apoptosis activation, and interference with cancer-related signaling pathways

Thymoquinone has also been studied for antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and autophagy-supporting actions, as well as traditional uses spanning respiratory comfort, blood sugar support, and skin health

Black seed oil is 50% to 62% linoleic acid (LA) by weight — a polyunsaturated omega-6 fat that, in excess, contributes to mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and long-term metabolic harm

Because thymoquinone makes up less than 1% of the oil, standardized thymoquinone extracts (5%, 10%, or 20%) are a better way to get the compound’s researched benefits without the heavy LA load of the whole oil

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Herbal oils have a long history of use in traditional medicine, and one particular example that has stood the test of time is black seed oil. Not to be confused with black cumin (Bunium bulbocastanum), black seed oil comes from the Nigella sativa (N. sativa) plant, which grows in Southern Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Middle East. The seeds are coal-black (as their name implies) and shaped like tiny Brazil nuts.

Black seed oil is regarded for its potential to help protect against diseases and heal ailments — it has antidiabetic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, to name a few. Studies have also shown its impressive potential to help protect against cancer.

That said, the oil itself comes with an important drawback. Black seed oil is 50% to 62% linoleic acid (LA) by weight, a polyunsaturated omega‑6 fat that, when consumed in excess, contributes to mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and long-term metabolic harm. This is a significant consideration before adding it to your routine, and one I’ll discuss in more detail below.

What the Research Shows About Nigella Sativa and Cancer

Before we get into the drawbacks of the oil, it’s worth understanding why thymoquinone has attracted so much research attention in the first place. Physician William Makis highlighted several papers examining the effects of compounds from Nigella sativa on cancer. Across these papers the same pattern appears — thymoquinone (TQ) interacts with cellular pathways in ways that may help the body counter unwanted growth and support healthier cell balance.

Breast cancer — A paper in Fitoterapia described how a combination of thymoquinone, carvacrol, and trans‑anethole — even in small amounts — was more effective at limiting the spread of breast cancer cells in laboratory cell-line studies than using higher amounts of any single compound on its own.

Pancreatic cancer — In Frontiers in Oncology, authors noted that thymoquinone “regulates the occurrence and development of pancreatic cancer at multiple levels and through multiple targets that communicate with each other.”

Colorectal cancer — Another paper described how thymoquinone lipid nanocapsules (TQ‑LNCs) helped reduce tumor size in mice. Encapsulating the compound allowed a more controlled delivery, which appeared to enhance its effects in colorectal tissue.

Prostate and colon cancers — One publication reported that thymoquinone slowed the growth of prostate and colon cancer cells, with stronger effects observed at higher concentrations.

Hepatic cancer, cervical cancer, leukemia, and additional tissues — Using nanotechnology‑based delivery, another group observed how thymoquinone alone — or combined with other cancer‑related treatments — displayed notable actions across a range of cancer cell types, including liver, cervical, and leukemia cells.

While the papers differ in models, techniques, and tissue types, thymoquinone repeatedly appears as the central bioactive component guiding these effects.

Thymoquinone’s Mechanism of Action

Chemically known as 2-methyl-5-isopropyl-1, 4-benzoquinone, thymoquinone is a monoterpene molecule that’s been found to alter certain molecular and signaling pathways related to cancer and other inflammatory and degenerative diseases.

How thymoquinone acts on cancer cells — According to the featured research cited by Makis, thymoquinone has been observed in laboratory studies to inhibit cell proliferation, trigger apoptosis (cancer cell death), and prevent cancer cell migration, with some studies reporting comparatively limited effects on healthy cells. One study notes: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “TQ [thymoquinone] is the main bioactive constituent in N. sativa that has been intensively investigated in vitro and in vivo and shown to have several therapeutic properties, including anticancer activity. Its effectiveness on cancers is demonstrated in murine model studies in which TQ enhances higher survival rates, reduced tumor volume, reduced pro-cancerous molecules and elevated anti-tumorigenesis biomarkers. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Meanwhile, in in vitro studies, TQ has shown the ability to inhibit cancer staging such as migration, proliferation, and invasion or apoptosis induction by repressing the activation of vital pathways, such as JAK/STAT and PI3K/AKT/mTOR.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the featured article, Makis summarizes the mechanisms of action of thymoquinone, explaining that this phytochemical may influence certain proteins involved in tumor suppression and may downregulate certain oncogenes, which are genes associated with cancer growth.

The bigger picture — Considering that cancer is one of the leading cause of death worldwide — with 10 million people dying in 2020 from this illness, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) — there is growing research interest in plant compounds like thymoquinone, in part because conventional cancer treatments can carry significant side effects. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Cancer continues to threat [sic] mortal alongside scientific community with burgeoning grasp. Most efforts directed to tame Cancer such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy, all came at a cost of severe side effects. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The plant derived bioactive compounds on the other hand carries an inevitable advantage of being safer, bioavailable & less toxic compared to contemporary chemotherapeutics,” one of the studies reports.”

Other Practical Uses for Nigella Sativa

Across many cultures, Nigella sativa has been relied on for centuries as a versatile healing plant. In traditional Indian systems such as Unani and Ayurveda, it holds a respected place as a multipurpose herbal remedy. In Islamic tradition, it’s often described as one of the “greatest forms of healing,” and the Prophetic Hadith describes the seed as “a remedy for all diseases except death.” Here are several ways Nigella sativa has been used to support health:

It has traditionally been used to support respiratory comfort — Many people use Nigella sativa for asthma and overall respiratory comfort. Diffusing the oil is a common method, and its aromatic compounds are traditionally used to help soothe the airways and relieve occasional breathing difficulties. Talk to your health care provider about managing asthma or persistent breathing difficulties.

Helps maintain normal blood pressure — Some studies have associated components of Nigella sativa with steadier blood pressure when used consistently. Researchers have linked this to possible effects on vascular tone and circulatory balance.

May offer support for healthy glucose control — In traditional settings, Nigella sativa has been used to help maintain steadier blood sugar levels and support pancreatic function, especially during periods of metabolic stress.

Provides protection from aflatoxins — Aflatoxins, produced by molds such as Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus, can place a heavy burden on the liver. Compounds in Nigella sativa have long been used to help the body better manage these toxins and support liver resilience.

Shows potential for managing acne — In one study, topical gels made with Nigella sativa seed extract (5%, 10%, and 15%) showed antibacterial activity against acne-associated bacteria, including Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus aureus, with higher-strength formulations comparable to a commercial anti-acne product. The researchers noted the findings warrant further investigation but aren’t yet definitive.

Nigella sativa is also included on The Independent Medical Alliance’s (formerly known as the Front Line COVID‑19 Critical Care Alliance) list of first‑line options for supporting the body during COVID‑19, appearing alongside ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), and zinc.

Black Seed Oil is High in LA — Consider Thymoquinone Extracts Instead

Earlier, I flagged the oil’s high LA content as a drawback worth a closer look, so let’s get into it. A single teaspoon of black seed oil provides roughly 2.5 grams of LA. For context, limiting your total LA intake to below 5 grams per day is a more metabolically friendly target and better reflects what humans have historically consumed. If you can get your LA intake to below 2 grams, that’s even better.

However, most people are already close to or over that limit from foods cooked in seed oils or packaged items made with soybean, canola, corn, or sunflower oil, so adding black seed oil pushes intake well past it. This is the core reason I no longer recommend the whole oil: thymoquinone, the compound behind the effects discussed above, makes up less than 1% of it, so obtaining a meaningful amount means taking in a large quantity of high-LA fat on top of what you may already be consuming.

For those who want the researched benefits of thymoquinone without the metabolic burden, standardized thymoquinone extracts (such as 5%, 10%, or 20%) are a better option. They deliver the active compound in meaningful doses without the linoleic acid load of the whole oil. You can read more about why in my article, “Black Cumin Seed Oil and Linoleic Acid.”

If you want a clearer picture of how much LA you’re getting from food, a nutrition tracking tool can help. I recommend you sign up for the Pax health platform, which contains the Seed Oil Sleuth, a feature that calculates the LA in your food down to a tenth of a gram.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Nigella sativa

Q: What is black seed oil, and where does it come from?

A: Black seed oil is extracted from the seeds of Nigella sativa, a flowering plant native to Southern Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Middle East. The seeds have been used for centuries in traditional medical systems.

Q: What compound is responsible for most of Nigella sativa’s studied effects?

A: Thymoquinone (TQ) is the primary bioactive compound studied in Nigella sativa. Research links it to antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and immune-modulating actions across a variety of experimental models.

Q: How has thymoquinone been studied in cancer research?

A: Studies show thymoquinone influences cell signaling pathways involved in proliferation, apoptosis, and tumor growth. It has demonstrated activity across breast, pancreatic, colorectal, prostate, liver, and other cancer models.

Q: Has Nigella sativa been studied for viral or immune support?

A: Yes. Research during COVID-19 examined thymoquinone and related compounds for their anti-inflammatory effects, modulation of immune signaling, and support of autophagy, a process involved in clearing damaged cells.

Q: Why is linoleic acid a concern with black seed oil?

A: Black seed oil contains 50% to 62% linoleic acid, an omega-6 fat linked to oxidative stress, mitochondrial damage, and chronic metabolic disruption. A single teaspoon adds about 2.5 grams, so frequent use can quickly raise total daily intake beyond metabolically favorable levels.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified health care provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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