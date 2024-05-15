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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
May 16, 2024

The black seed was discovered in the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, making it clear that it played an important role in ancient Egyptian practices. The first past references to the Black Seed are found in the book of Isaiah in the Old Testament. Easston's Bible Dictionary explains that the Hebrew word “ketsah” undoubtedly refers to the plant Nigella sativa. The scientist Ibn Sina-AVICENA (980-1037), in his well-known book “The Encyclopedia of Medicine” (considered the most famous book in the history of medicine, is considered to have been used as basic literature in European medicine until ( 17th century) said: “The black seed acts as a means of drawing out phlegm, stimulates body energy and helps in rehabilitation after fatigue and lethargy.” Black Seed has been widely studied for its biological activity and therapeutic potential and has been found to possess a broad spectrum of activities such as anti-cough antioxidant, gastroprotective, anxiolytic, anti-ulcer, anti-asthmatic, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory, anti-tumor, hepatoprotective, cures gastric ulcers, tumor growth, improves memory, stimulates milk production, and has antibacterial activity https://journals.lww.com/jpbs/fulltext/2023/15020/Black_Seeds__Nigella_sativa__Medical_Application.1.aspx  (2023).-- This review included 20 eligible meta-analyses published in peer-reviewed journals between 2013 and 2021.

N.

sativa has the potential to improve different clinical outcomes, such as blood glucose, inflammatory markers, oxidative stress factors, serum lipids, obesity. , blood pressure, and antiviral and antitumor effects. These biological properties are related to the abundance of various phytochemicals, including thymoquinone, terpenes, saponins, flavonoids, and essential oils. These promising active ingredients and their biological properties make N. sativa a powerful natural candidate for disease prevention and control. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10086143/  (2023)

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Ol' Doc Skepsis
May 15, 2024

Does anyone here make tea using raw nigella seeds? I'm wondering if the omega-6 LA content would outweigh or negate the benefits of the Thymoquinone content? The raw seeds are a great value compared to oil...

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