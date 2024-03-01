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Guillermou
Mar 1, 2024

The evidence is showing that obesity, diabetes, alzheimer's (type 3 diabetes) and chronic and degenerative diseases, including cancer, are related to insulin resistance by predicting a variety of metabolic and age-related diseases. Insulin resistance defines an impairment in the biological response to insulin stimulation of target tissues, mainly the liver, muscles, adipose tissue and brain. The inability to carry out glucose disposal results in increased -cell insulin production and hyperinsulinemia. IR affects physiology in many ways, causing hyperglycemia, hypertension, dyslipidemia, visceral adiposity, hyperuricemia, elevated inflammatory markers, and endothelial dysfunction.

If it persists over time, it can lead to the development of metabolic syndrome, NAFLD, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) and, more commonly, when cells cannot keep up and insulin production gradually decreases until stop. diabetes mellitus type 2 . Insulin resistance precedes and causes inflammation in adipose tissue. Nutrients such as resveratrol, anthocyanin extracts from purple plants, curcumin or flavonoids play a relevant role in improving insulin resistance at molecular levels.

Calorie restriction is a non-pharmacological intervention known to improve metabolic defects associated with aging, including insulin resistance. miRNA expression levels may represent a predictive tool for aging-related alterations https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/12/2/208  (2022).--- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489221001752  (2022).--- https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/11/15/4358  (2022).--- https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/13/5/779  (2023).--- https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/acel.13919  (2023).---

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