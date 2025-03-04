By: Ashley Armstrong

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Shanks are a collagen-rich, nutrient-dense cut of meat that provides a more balanced amino acid profile than traditional steaks

Collagen, the most abundant protein in your body, supports skin, joints, bones, and gut health, and shanks are a top dietary source

Cooking shanks low and slow breaks down collagen into gelatin, making the nutrients more bioavailable and easy to absorb

Glycine, the main amino acid in collagen, helps regulate metabolism, balance muscle meat intake, and counteract inflammatory amino acids

Traditional diets included more collagen-rich cuts like shanks, offering a healthier protein balance compared to modern steak-heavy consumption

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I am going to let you in on a little secret ... the best cut of meat are the SHANKS. In fact, I am going to make a bold statement and say that SHANKS>STEAKS (when prepared properly). Not only are they less expensive than steaks, but you also get a more balanced amino acid intake.

You've probably heard about all the amazing health benefits of bone broth — improved gut health, better metabolism, enhanced skin and hair, stronger joints, and bones … the list goes on!

These benefits are due to the collagen found in broth, which is the tough connective tissue around joints and bones. When cooked down, it transforms into gelatin, making these beneficial nutrients easier for your body to absorb and utilize.

But did you know that shanks are also rich in those same collagen amino acids? Shanks are my favorite cut of meat. Not just because they taste great when properly prepared ... but also because shanks have one of the highest gelatin-to-muscle meat ratios.

The most abundant amino acid in collagen, glycine, is considered 'conditionally essential' since our bodies can make it, but not at the levels we need to thrive. Plus, as we age our natural collagen production starts to decline and our need for collagen rises.

As the most abundant protein in your body, collagen accounts for approximately 30% of your protein mass. It's mostly found in connective tissues like skin, joints, bones and teeth, and it provides structure, strength, and stability.

Regular consumption of collagen rich sources comes with a number of health benefits including improved skin, joint, gut and bone health.

There are also metabolic and energy production benefits with incorporating more collagen amino acids, as well! Glycine is extremely 'pro-metabolic' and helps support improving metabolic health by helping us reduce electron build ups — glycine helps you pull unburned fuel out of your cells, reducing reductive stress, improving the redox state of cells throughout the body.

I prefer to take a "food-first" approach to boost my collagen intake (instead of immediately resorting to supplements) — since you can access the most bioavailable form, along with supporting micronutrients (like B vitamins and zinc). Certain foods offer high amounts of this protein, and increasing your intake may be a better strategy than immediately resorting to supplements.

And collagen-rich cuts of meat such as shank provide a COLLAGEN BOOST to your diet. So whether you're cooking beef shanks, lamb shanks, or pork shanks (aka pork hocks), you're getting a rich, collagen-packed meal!

Check out my go-to braising method for all three types of shanks — beef, pork, and lamb — in this recipe video (or click the photo below). I also discuss a little more why I love shanks in the video!

You can 'overdo muscle meat consumption.' In large amounts, some of the amino acids in muscle meat like cysteine, methionine and tryptophan can increase inflammation and suppress thyroid function. In fact, tryptophan is the precursor to serotonin which is not the "happy hormone" we were told it was, and do not need more of it.

Many vegans bring up that methionine (an amino acid high in muscle meat) restriction increases lifespan and improves metabolic health.

So does this mean we need to stop eating methionine-rich muscle meat? No! This is where glycine and keeping our protein intake balanced comes into play. Methionine consumption supplemented with glycine 'mimics' the effect of methionine restriction and improves longevity. The glycine balances out the methionine!

The biggest point to remember here is that we want to consume amino acids in balance. Too much of anything isn't good, right?

Thus, we should keep our protein intake balanced with moderate muscle meat consumption, always balanced by a gelatin source or two consumed during your day. (Or, prioritizing gelatin-rich cuts of meat like shanks!)

Our ancestors understood the power of collagen long before we did. Their diets, rooted in nose-to-tail eating, were much richer in collagen than our modern diets.

Remember, 50% of an animal is connective tissue — so we should be eating more of it for a balanced amino acid intake! And unfortunately, many diets are much more centered around STEAKS and contain less connective tissue.

Shanks come from the lower legs of the animal — the muscles that do the most work, which means they're packed with collagen-rich tendons, ligaments, and fascia. When cooked low and slow, this collagen breaks down into gelatin, creating a flavorful, tender, and health-boosting meal.

No wonder shanks have been a beloved ingredient in traditional cuisines worldwide — there's a rich culinary history in these collagen-rich cuts!

Once you try shanks, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. You can shank me later for introducing you to this game-changing cut! I've always been fascinated by food history and the way traditional cultures have prepared meals for generations. So let's explore some recipes from traditional cultures throughout the world!

From Mexican Caldo de Res to Moroccan Lamb Tagine to Polish Golonka, this collection of recipes includes five beef shank, five lamb shank, and five pork shank recipes that have stood the test of time. As a note, these aren't my recipes — I've researched and compiled authentic versions from various sources to create an easy-to-reference guide.

Recipe Table of Contents

Beef Shank Recipes:

Lamb Shank Recipes:

Pork Shank Recipes:

I've compiled these 15 recipes in a short recipe booklet if you would prefer a PDF format — you can download that here!

Five Beef Shank Recipes

Five Lamb Shank Recipes

Five Pork Hock Recipes

Want to Explore the Richness of Shanks for Yourself?

Find your local farmer at www.eatwild.com or www.localharvest.org and ask if they have beef shanks, lamb shanks or pork shanks in stock! (I bet they do!) This purchase won't only support your health — it will also help support your local farmer since these cuts don't move as quickly as popular steak cuts.

About the Author

Ashley Armstrong is passionate about helping others restore metabolic health through her work with her sister at ArmstrongSisters.com and in creating an alternative regenerative-agriculture food system low in PUFAs, pharmaceutical interventions, and toxic pesticides.

Armstrong is the co-founder of Angel Acres Egg Club, which specializes in low-PUFA (polyunsaturated fat) eggs that are shipped to all 50 states. Armstrong also co-founded Nourish Food Club, which ships low-PUFA chicken, low-PUFA pork, 100% grass fed beef and lamb, raw cheese and traditional sourdough to all 50 states.

While the egg club has memberships open, the main Nourish Food Club site has a temporary waiting list while working on scaling up production by incorporating more small-regenerative farms over time.

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