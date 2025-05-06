STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Aspirin helps prevent cancer metastasis by boosting your immune system's T cells, which attack cancer cells that try to spread throughout your body

Metastasis causes 90% of cancer deaths as cancer cells travel through blood or lymph systems to form new tumors in organs like lungs, liver or bones

Aspirin blocks a substance in your body that normally slows down T cells, allowing them to move and attack cancer cells more effectively

Low doses of aspirin (75 to 300 milligrams daily) appear effective, with benefits increasing after 5 to 7.5 years of regular use

Willow bark is a natural alternative to aspirin; it contains a compound that your body turns into the same active ingredient as in aspirin

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Did you know that a pill you likely already have in your medicine cabinet could help stop cancer from spreading? That's right — aspirin, the little white tablet you pop for headaches or to keep your heart healthy, does more than you think. Scientists are discovering that aspirin could help your body fight cancer, especially when it tries to move to new places in your body.

This movement is called metastasis, and it's what makes cancer so dangerous. In fact, metastasis is responsible for nine out of 10 cancer deaths. Finding a way to stop it could save lives — maybe even yours or someone you care about. It turns out aspirin boosts your immune system to fight cancer, leading researchers to suggest this familiar pill could become a cancer-fighting hero.

What's the Sneaky Way Cancer Takes Over Your Body?

You might know cancer starts as a tumor, but what happens when it spreads? That's metastasis, and it's bad news.

What's metastasis? Metastasis is when cancer cells break away from the original tumor and travel through your blood or lymph system to form new tumors in places like your lungs, liver or bones. Picture dandelion seeds blowing in the wind — once they land, they grow anywhere. That's how cancer spreads throughout your body.

Why is metastasis so dangerous? Because it doesn't just stay in one spot. It can attack multiple organs at once, making it much harder to treat. Worse, it often happens silently. You might not feel a thing until it's spread too far, which is why stopping it early is so important. Cancer deaths are typically due to metastasis, not a solitary tumor.

Your immune system tries to fight back — It has special cells called T cells that act like security guards, spotting and destroying those traveling cancer cells. But sometimes cancer outsmarts them. It's like the guards get tied up, letting the intruders slip by. The good news is that aspirin helps untie those guards so they can win the fight.

How Can Aspirin Power Up Your Cancer Defenses?

You've probably taken aspirin for a headache or fever. Maybe your doctor even suggested it for heart health. But stopping cancer spread? That's a twist many aren't aware of.

Aspirin does more than just ease pain — It calms inflammation, which is a hallmark of cancer.

Here's how aspirin works with your blood — Your blood has tiny cell fragments called platelets that help stop bleeding when you get a cut. But sometimes these platelets accidentally help cancer by surrounding cancer cells and hiding them from your immune system, like a disguise. Aspirin, especially in small doses, stops platelets from making a substance that interfere with your T cells.

What's this substance? Think of it as a roadblock holding up your T cells — those security guards we talked about. It slows them down, so they can't chase cancer cells as well. When aspirin clears this roadblock, your T cells get moving again, ready to tackle cancer cells trying to spread.

How Does Aspirin Boost Your Body's Security Guards?

Let's zoom in on your T cells. These are your body's special forces, always patrolling to find and destroy cancer cells. They're tough, but not invincible.

Cancer's sneaky move — Cancer releases a substance that dulls your T cells, like putting them to sleep so they can't fight effectively.

Aspirin fights back — Scientists found that aspirin stops this substance, waking up T cells to attack cancer cells more efficiently. In lab animals, this reduced cancer spread, with a 2025 Nature study showing fewer new growths. This suggests aspirin could keep your T cells sharp to prevent cancer spread.

Could Aspirin Be Your Cancer Shield?

So, what does this mean for you? Low-dose aspirin might help prevent cancer from spreading, especially if you've had early-stage cancer or it runs in your family.

Aspirin keeps cancer spread at bay — Imagine adding aspirin to your health routine. It's a simple step with big benefits.

Aspirin works with vitamin C — Your body benefits even more when aspirin is combined with vitamin C, which also has antitumor effects. Studies have shown that this combination is more effective against cancer cells while remaining gentler on healthy cells compared to conventional chemotherapy drugs .

Aspirin dosage matters — Low doses of aspirin (75 to 300 milligrams (mg) per day) have been shown to be as effective as higher doses in reducing death from colorectal cancer, suggesting you don't need large amounts to reap the benefits.

Consistency and long-term use seem to be key — Studies suggest the benefits of aspirin increase with long-term use. The most significant reductions in cancer risk occurred after five to 7.5 years of regular use.

How to select aspirin — Choose immediate-release aspirin formulations rather than coated extended-release versions to avoid unnecessary additives. Immediate-release aspirin is available on Amazon. Examine the inactive ingredients list carefully; ideally, corn starch should be the only additive listed.

Willow Bark Is a Natural Alternative

For those with aspirin sensitivity, salicylic acid or willow bark supplements are alternatives worth considering. When you take aspirin, your body changes it into a form called salicylic acid. This is what actually works to reduce pain and swelling, and to keep your blood from clotting too much. Willow bark is a natural source of this compound.

Willow bark has been used for centuries — Across various cultures, willow bark has been relied upon for pain relief, fever reduction, inflammatory conditions, headaches and even wound healing. Ancient Egyptians, Hippocrates and Native American healers all recognized its medicinal properties, using it to treat ailments ranging from joint pain to skin rashes and digestive issues. Its long history of use suggests broad therapeutic potential.

Willow bark is a natural alternative to aspirin — Willow bark stands out as the best natural alternative to aspirin because it provides similar pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits while being gentler on the stomach. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Unlike synthetic aspirin, which isolates and modifies salicylic acid, willow bark contains a complex mix of compounds — including flavonoids and polyphenols — that work together to enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This natural synergy allows for a slower, more balanced release of salicin in the body, leading to fewer digestive issues compared to aspirin. For those looking to avoid synthetic drugs but still gain aspirin-like benefits, willow bark offers a time-tested, well-rounded alternative that works with your body rather than against it.

Willow bark dosages — For those who are sensitive to aspirin or prefer a plant-based option, willow bark extract can offer a similar effect with the right dosage. While aspirin and willow bark share similarities, their metabolism differs, meaning the body processes them in unique ways. Common dosing guidelines for standardized willow bark extract (15% salicin) include: To approximate 81 mg of aspirin, take 400 mg to 800 mg of willow bark extract To approximate 111 mg of aspirin, take 500 mg to 1 gram of willow bark extract



The Bottom Line — Aspirin's Role in Cancer Prevention

The idea that a simple, inexpensive pill could help prevent cancer from spreading is both promising and powerful. Research continues to highlight aspirin's ability to support the immune system's T cells, keeping them active against rogue cancer cells that try to take hold in new areas of the body.

For those looking to enhance their health strategy, low-dose aspirin appears to offer significant benefits — especially when used consistently over time. While aspirin isn't a standalone cure, its ability to reduce inflammation, interfere with cancer's sneaky tactics, and boost immune surveillance makes it a compelling option for those at risk.

If you're considering adding aspirin to your routine, talk to your healthcare provider about the right dosage and any potential interactions. And for those who prefer a natural alternative, willow bark provides a plant-based way to tap into similar benefits.

Cancer prevention doesn't always require cutting-edge treatments — sometimes, the solution might already be in your medicine cabinet.

FAQs About Aspirin and Cancer

Q: Can aspirin really prevent cancer from spreading?

A: Yes, research suggests that low-dose aspirin helps prevent metastasis, which is when cancer spreads to other parts of your body. It does this by helping your immune system's T cells fight cancer cells more effectively.

Q: How does aspirin help the immune system fight cancer?

A: Aspirin stops a substance that slows down your T cells, letting them move and attack cancer cells better to keep cancer from spreading.

Q: What is the recommended dosage of aspirin for cancer prevention?

A: Low doses of aspirin, typically between 75 to 300 mg per day, have been shown to be effective.

Q: Are there any natural alternatives to aspirin?

A: Yes, willow bark is a natural option that gives your body something similar to what makes aspirin work. It's useful if you're sensitive to aspirin.

Q: How long does it take to see the cancer-fighting benefits of aspirin?

A: Studies suggest the most significant reductions in cancer risk occur after five to 7.5 years of regular aspirin use. Consistency and long-term use are key to maximizing the protective effects.

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