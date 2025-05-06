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Guillermou
Jun 8, 2025

An interesting article. A team of scientists has discovered a mechanism by which aspirin and similar drugs could reduce the spread of some types of cancer by stimulating the immune system. This is explained by 35 researchers from institutions in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan, and published this Wednesday in the journal Nature. Studies conducted on cancer patients had shown that those who take daily low-dose aspirin have a reduction in the spread of some types of cancer, such as breast, bowel, and prostate cancer, which led to clinical trials. In the new study, led by researchers at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, the scientists emphasize that the discovery of how aspirin reduces cancer metastasis was serendipitous. The immune system can recognize and kill solitary cancer cells more effectively than cancer cells within larger tumors, which have often developed an environment that suppresses the immune system. https://www.rtve.es/noticias/20250306/aspirina-podria-reductor-metastasis-algunos-tipos-cancer-estimular-sistema-inmunologico/16479104.shtml .----https://elpais.com/salud-y-bienestar/2025-03-05/despósito-el-mecanismo-por-el-que-la-aspirina- may-prevenir-metastasis.html# .---“…A Chinese male patient with chronic hepatitis B infection was admitted to the Cancer Center of Sun Yat-sen University for the treatment of HCC identified in the S6 segment of the liver by contrast computed tomography (CT) scan in June 2012. Radical resection was performed. Tumor recurrence was observed in March 2014. Transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) was performed followed by radiofrequency ablation with radical intent. However, the tumor recurred at the juncture of the S2 and S3 sections in September 2014. The tumor was resected. The tumor recurred in February 2015. A series of TACE procedures were performed as palliative local regional therapy from February 2015 to October 2016 at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University. Sorafenib was administered after the first cycle of palliative TACE, but the treatment was suspended one month later due to grade III diarrhea. In that period, tumor progression was noted three times, which made local regional therapy an inappropriate choice for disease control.” “…Aspirin is reported to be effective in inducing β-catenin phosphorylation by activating GSK3β due to inhibition of the cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2) pathway[7]. As the COX2 pathway was assumed to act normally, high-dose aspirin (0.3 g/day) was chosen as a remedy from April 2016.”“…This strategy achieved disease control for almost 5 years until February 2021, as confirmed by magnetic resonance imaging and monitoring of alpha fetoprotein. The treatment was well tolerated (Figure (Figure1A1A and andC).C).”https://haidut.me/?p=2455,...

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