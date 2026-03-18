STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A sweeping global analysis found that nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are linked to modifiable risk factors, meaning a large share of diagnoses are tied to exposures you can change

Tobacco remains the single largest preventable driver of cancer, while infections such as HPV and H. pylori, and alcohol consumption account for millions of additional cases

Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers make up nearly half of preventable cancers globally, highlighting how specific exposures translate into specific disease patterns

Metabolic stressors — including excess body fat, poor mitochondrial function, and chronic inflammation — create an internal environment that supports tumor growth

You can lower your long-term risk by eliminating smoking and alcohol, removing seed oils, balancing fat and carbohydrate intake, maintaining adequate protein, and committing to consistent daily movement such as walking

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Cancer is often talked about as though it strikes at random — a matter of bad luck or inherited genes. But a sweeping new global analysis suggests otherwise. Published in Nature Medicine, the study from the World Health Organization and its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) examined how much of the world’s cancer burden traces back to causes that are, in principle, avoidable.

The findings reframe cancer less as an inevitability and more as a condition shaped by everyday exposures — what you breathe, drink, eat, and absorb over decades. The researchers’ conclusions carry enormous practical weight, because if a risk factor can be identified and measured, it can also be reduced. What follows is a breakdown of exactly how the analysis reached its conclusions, which exposures drive the most harm and what you can do to act on the data.

Global Data Show Where Cancer Risk Starts

For the study, researchers used data covering 36 cancer types across 185 countries and evaluated 30 risk factors that people and governments can address. They applied a statistical method that estimates how many cases would not occur if a risk factor were removed to determine how much of the global cancer burden traces back to specific exposures. This was not a small regional snapshot. It was a global audit of preventable cancer.

More than one-third of new cancers were tied to modifiable causes — The investigators found that 7.1 million of 18.7 million new cancer cases in 2022 — 37.8% — were attributable to preventable risk factors. Among men, 45.4% of new cases were linked to these exposures, compared to 29.7% in women. That gap alone tells you something powerful: exposure patterns matter. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If nearly half of cancers in men connect to modifiable behaviors or environments, then your daily exposures shape long-term outcomes.

Smoking dominated the preventable cancer landscape — Tobacco smoking accounted for 15.1% of all new cancer cases globally, making it the single largest contributor identified in the study. In men, smoking was responsible for an estimated 23% of new cancer cases, while in women it accounted for 6%. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This means smoking’s effect in men was nearly four times higher than in women. The numbers reflect cumulative DNA damage caused by carcinogens in tobacco smoke that trigger mutations and drive tumor formation. If smoking were removed, roughly 15% of global cancer cases would not occur.

Infections and alcohol formed the next major tier of risk — Infections contributed 10.2% of global cancer cases, and alcohol consumption accounted for 3.2%. Among women, infections were responsible for 11% of new cancer cases — higher than smoking in that group. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That figure underscores how viruses and bacteria such as human papilloma virus (HPV) and Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) reshape cancer risk through chronic inflammation and long-term cellular damage. Alcohol, by contrast, increases exposure to acetaldehyde, a toxic breakdown product that injures DNA and interferes with repair systems.

Three cancer types made up nearly half of preventable cases — Lung, stomach and cervical cancers represented nearly 50% of preventable cancer cases globally. Lung cancer was linked primarily to smoking and air pollution. Stomach cancer largely traced back to H. pylori infection. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cervical cancer was linked to HPV, but it’s important to note that, in most cases, only long-term, untreated HPV infections will trigger cervical cancer, and these are typically easily caught and treated with regular Pap smears.

Regional differences exposed how environment shapes risk — Preventable cancers ranged from 24.6% to 38.2% in women depending on region and from 28.1% to 57.2% in men. East Asia showed the highest preventable cancer burden among men at 57%, while Latin America and the Caribbean showed the lowest at 28%. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These differences reflect varying exposure to tobacco, infections, occupational hazards, and environmental pollutants. Where you live influences what you inhale, consume and encounter. The researchers concluded that “strengthening efforts to reduce modifiable exposures remains central to global cancer prevention.”

How to Reduce Your Preventable Cancer Risk

The data show that cancer risk is closely associated with what you inhale, drink, absorb, and store in your tissues. That means your strategy need to begin at the source. Focus first on removing metabolic stressors that damage mitochondria and drive inflammation, because cellular energy failure creates the environment where disease spreads. When you correct that terrain, you shift your long-term trajectory in a measurable way. Here are five steps you can take.

Shift your macronutrient balance toward carbs and away from excess fat — If your fat intake approaches 60% of daily calories, you force your body to rely heavily on fat for fuel. That metabolic state drives dysfunction and fuels disease spread, including cancer. Keep your fat intake between 30% and 40% of daily calories and aim for about 250 grams of healthy carbohydrates daily. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Build your meals around whole fruit, cooked root vegetables, white rice, healthy protein, and small amounts of well-tolerated whole grains if your gut handles them well. If your digestion struggles, begin with easier-to-digest carbohydrates like fruit and white rice and progress slowly. Your goal is steady glucose use, strong mitochondrial function and lower inflammatory signaling — chemical alarm signals that, when chronically elevated, create conditions favorable to tumor growth. Eliminate vegetable oils and drive linoleic acid (LA) under 5 grams per day — The problem is not just fat. It’s LA, a polyunsaturated fat found in seed oils. High LA intake disrupts mitochondrial energy production, weakens your immune system’s ability to detect and destroy abnormal cells, and activates clotting factors that help tumors establish blood supply and spread. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Remove canola, corn, soybean, safflower, sunflower, and grapeseed oils from your kitchen. Replace them with grass fed butter, ghee or tallow. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For example, instead of sautéing vegetables in canola oil, cook them with ghee. Instead of store-bought salad dressing, use lemon juice and grass fed butter. Use olive oil and avocado oil sparingly, if at all, because they often contain hidden seed oils and high monounsaturated fat that stresses mitochondria. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You’re probably eating more LA than you think. When my Mercola Health Coach app launches, the Seed Oil Sleuth feature will help you track this down to the tenth of a gram. Aim for under 5 grams of LA daily, ideally under 2 grams. Reduce inflammatory drivers by improving body composition and movement — Excess body fat releases inflammatory chemicals that support tumor growth. If you carry weight around your midsection, focus on restoring carbohydrate balance rather than crash dieting. Eat enough protein — about 0.8 grams per pound of ideal body weight, or 1.76 grams per kilogram — with one-third from collagen sources like bone broth. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This protects muscle mass while improving metabolic flexibility, your body’s ability to switch smoothly between burning glucose and fat for fuel. Commit to daily walking and avoid overdoing intense exercise. A sedentary body is a metabolically stagnant one — without regular movement, insulin sensitivity drops, inflammatory markers rise, and mitochondria lose their capacity to burn fuel efficiently. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the same time, excessive high-intensity training spikes stress hormones and strains recovery. Working your way up to a one-hour brisk walk outdoors daily supports mitochondrial function, improves insulin sensitivity and reduces systemic inflammation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re starting from minimal activity, begin with 15 to 20 minutes a day and add five minutes per week. Add strength training two or three times per week, but don’t overdo intense sessions. If you feel wired, depleted or unable to recover, you’re pushing too hard. Daily movement builds resilience. Chronic overexertion breaks it down. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Making sure your vitamin D levels are optimized is also important. Multiple large-scale analyses link sufficient vitamin D to lower risk of colorectal, breast and other cancers. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The mechanisms align with everything discussed in this article — vitamin D modulates immune function, supports your body’s ability to trigger programmed death in abnormal cells and helps regulate the inflammatory signaling that drives tumor growth. Test your blood levels twice a year and aim for 60 to 80 ng/mL (150 to 200 nmol/L). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many people need supplemental vitamin D3, particularly during winter months or if they spend limited time outdoors. If you supplement, take it with a fat-containing meal to improve absorption, and pair it with magnesium and vitamin K2 to support proper calcium metabolism. Lower chronic stress to protect metabolic function — Chronically high cortisol — your body’s main stress hormone — drives stubborn belly fat, suppresses immune function, and impairs the mitochondrial repair processes your body relies on to prevent abnormal cell growth. Lowering cortisol isn’t a luxury. It’s a metabolic intervention. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Start with slow, deep breathing several times a day and get early morning sunlight to reset your cortisol rhythm. Include healthy carbohydrates with your meals to stabilize energy and calm your nervous system. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Simple pleasures matter, too — laughter, music, time with pets, and doing something you genuinely enjoy all trigger measurable biochemical shifts that lower cortisol and signal safety to your brain. For deeper support, natural progesterone is one of the safest and most effective ways to block cortisol’s harmful effects, helping your body recover from stress overload and reestablish hormonal balance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In addition, sleep is one of the most overlooked cancer-prevention tools. IARC classifies disrupted circadian rhythms as a probable carcinogen, and the reasons connect directly to the mechanisms discussed throughout this article — sleep deprivation impairs your body’s ability to repair damaged DNA, suppresses natural killer cells that hunt down abnormal cells and elevates the very cortisol you’re working to lower. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Prioritize seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep in a dark, cool room. Avoid screens for at least an hour before bed, dim lights after sunset, and keep a consistent sleep and wake time — even on weekends — to anchor your circadian rhythm. Eliminate alcohol and smoking completely and remove other modifiable exposures — Alcohol acts as a metabolic poison and increases cancer burden, much like LA. When you drink, your liver converts ethanol into acetaldehyde, a toxic aldehyde that damages cell membranes and DNA. LA follows an almost identical route. As LA breaks down, it forms another toxic aldehyde called 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Both acetaldehyde and 4-HNE are highly reactive molecules that attach themselves to proteins, phospholipids, and mitochondrial DNA, disrupting your body’s ability to generate adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — the energy currency that powers every function in your body, from heartbeat to DNA repair. Think of acetaldehyde and 4-HNE as molecular rust. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They corrode the very machinery your cells use to produce energy, leaving mitochondria damaged and inefficient. So, if you drink, stop. If you smoke, also stop. Address chronic infections where possible and limit exposure to environmental toxins like air pollution as much as possible. If you live near a busy road or in an area with poor air quality, run a HEPA air purifier in the rooms where you spend the most time, especially your bedroom. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When you walk or exercise outdoors, choose routes away from heavy traffic. Filter your drinking water with a high-quality system that removes chlorine, heavy metals, and industrial contaminants. Switch household cleaning and personal care products to versions free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, and phthalates. You don’t need to overhaul everything overnight — start with the exposures you encounter most frequently and work outward from there.

FAQs About Preventable Cancer Risk

Q: How much of cancer is actually preventable?

A: A large global analysis published in Nature Medicine found that roughly four in 10 new cancer cases worldwide are linked to modifiable risk factors. That means a significant share of the global cancer burden is tied to exposures such as smoking, alcohol, infections, excess body fat, and environmental pollutants rather than fate or genetics alone.

Q: What are the biggest preventable drivers of cancer?

A: Tobacco smoking ranks as the leading contributor worldwide. Infections such as HPV and H. pylori follow closely behind. Alcohol consumption also adds measurable risk. Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers account for nearly half of preventable cases globally, largely driven by these exposures.

Q: Why does body fat and metabolic health matter for cancer risk?

A: Excess body fat releases inflammatory chemicals that create a biological environment that supports tumor growth. Metabolic dysfunction also impairs mitochondrial function — your cells’ ability to produce energy efficiently. When your mitochondria can’t produce energy efficiently, your cells shift into a stressed, inflammatory state — and that’s precisely the environment where cancer cells thrive.

Q: How does diet influence cancer risk at the cellular level?

A: High intake of seed oils rich in LA and excess fat intake disrupt mitochondrial function and increase formation of toxic aldehydes that damage proteins, membranes and mitochondrial DNA. In contrast, balancing fat intake, prioritizing digestible carbohydrates and eliminating seed oils reduces metabolic stress and lowers inflammatory signaling.

Q: What practical steps reduce preventable cancer risk?

A: Stop smoking and eliminate alcohol. Remove seed oils to lower total LA intake. Maintain a balanced macronutrient profile with adequate carbohydrates and protein. Improve body composition through daily walking and moderate strength training rather than extreme dieting or overtraining. Address chronic infections and reduce exposure to environmental toxins whenever possible.

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