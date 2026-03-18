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Guillermou
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Ferritin is a biomarker not only for iron-related disorders but also for inflammatory diseases and conditions in which inflammation plays a key role, such as cancer, neurodegeneration, and infections. Oxidative stress, which can cause cell damage, is induced by reactive oxygen species generated during the Fenton reaction, activating signaling pathways associated with tumor growth and proliferation. Therefore, ferritin is a multifunctional protein involved in proliferation, angiogenesis, immunosuppression, and iron uptake. In the context of cancer, elevated ferritin levels are observed in the serum of cancer patients, and higher concentrations correlate with aggressive disease and unfavorable clinical outcomes. Furthermore, ferritin is highly expressed in tumor-associated macrophages, which are crucial in tumor progression and treatment resistance. These characteristics make ferritin an attractive target for cancer treatment, as its reduction can alter the supportive tumor microenvironment, induce tumor cell death, and increase sensitivity to chemotherapy. In conclusion, based on the available data, it can be speculated that increased serum ferritin concentrations in cancer patients could correlate with the stage of cancer progression and could constitute an effective prognostic factor and tumor biomarker.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most prevalent cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It caused approximately 1.9 million new cases and more than 900,000 deaths in 2020. Preclinical studies suggest that iron metabolism and inflammatory signaling form an interconnected axis closely linked to colorectal cancer.

https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/47/1/60 (2025)

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4425/16/10/1166 (2025).--

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