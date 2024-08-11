Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bygraceNotmerit's avatar
bygraceNotmerit
Aug 11, 2024

I am glad to see that we are finally starting to take a holistic approach to all healthcare including dentistry but I have to be honest I'm really tired that's so much of our Healthcare does so much damage to our health.

And if you're a veteran and you served your country in any capacity, your care is even worse than the rest of America.

I think it's time to change insurance so that people can go where they need to go to get the kind of care that they need and desire to get including holistic care.

Maybe then insurance companies would start doing what they should do which is to cover our healthcare in the way that we want instead of them choosing what we will and won't have.

This article was eye-opening to me because I didn't even know some of these things were available and it really showed me how the VA system and the USA system is so negligent and way behind the times. Heck, the VA still tellS you that the metal fillings are totally fine AND cause no trouble. REALLY?

Anyway this is an excellent article and I definitely think it's time for a huge change to come to the medical and insurance arena in America.

As I've said for decades, we do not want to follow the British system where someone who doesn't give a damn about us makes life and death situations about our health.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture