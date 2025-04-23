Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Smiley's avatar
Smiley
Apr 30, 2025

The problem with ditching the phone is having to give up current information that the public media outlets never talk about. Where would I get my information from?

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Gareth Evans's avatar
Gareth Evans
Apr 27, 2025

I have all notifications turned off. That way, I choose my times of engagement rather than the phone.

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