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Guillermou
Aug 29, 2025

The large intestine transports waste along its path to the rectum through rhythmic muscular contractions of its walls (peristalsis). This activity is controlled by the nerves of the enteric nervous system (ENS). Slow transit constipation (STC), formerly known as intestinal neuronal dysplasia (IND), is characterized by reduced motility (spontaneous movement) within the large intestine, caused by abnormalities of the enteric nerves.

An excess of bacteria in the upper part of the small intestine can cause symptoms of bloating, pain, and diarrhea. Symptoms appear immediately after eating because gut bacteria begin consuming food in the small intestine before it can be absorbed. Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth is due to abnormal motility in this organ (SIBO).

Some people have difficulty relaxing the sphincter muscle when straining to have a bowel movement, or may even clench it more tightly. This produces symptoms of constipation. It's possible to experience constipation even when eating plenty of vegetables due to several factors. Although fiber is important for digestive health, consuming too much fiber, especially without adequate hydration, can worsen constipation. Additionally, other factors such as lack of exercise, dehydration, stress, or certain medical conditions can also contribute.

Too much fiber, especially if not accompanied by enough water, can cause stool to become compacted and move slowly through the intestine. Fiber requires water to soften stool and facilitate its passage through the intestine. If you don't drink enough water, fiber can worsen constipation.

There are soluble and insoluble fibers. Soluble fiber, such as that found in oats or legumes, can help soften stools, while insoluble fiber, such as that found in whole grains, can increase stool bulk.

If you suffer from occasional constipation, insoluble fiber is probably better for you, as it speeds up intestinal transit. On the contrary, for IBS patients, soluble fiber helps regulate bowel movements and improves the health of intestinal bacteria. Insoluble fiber adds bulk and volume to stool, stimulates bowel movements, and facilitates its passage through the digestive tract. Foods with insoluble fiber are, therefore, foods that combat constipation.

Physical activity helps stimulate bowel movements and can prevent constipation. Lack of activity increases the time stool spends in the intestine, and the colon absorbs more water, making stool more difficult to pass.

Stress can affect the digestive system and cause constipation.

Constipation is one of the many symptoms typically associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other functional bowel disorders.

Some medical conditions, such as thyroid problems, can contribute to constipation.

TRY CHEWING YOUR FOOD THOROUGHLY AND MAKING FRUIT AND VEGETABLE SMOOTHIES THAT INCLUDE KIWI, FRESH PRUNES, AND ORANGES. Consuming too much fiber can cause gas, pain, and bloating. For this reason, it's important to consume it in moderation and gradually increase your portions over time, if necessary.

Foods with soluble and insoluble fiber:

https://www.northottawawellnessfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/NOWF-Fiber-Content-of-Foods.pdf .--

https://www.mayoclinic.org/es/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/in-depth/fiber/art-20043983 .--

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