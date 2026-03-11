STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Inflammation is a necessary part of healing, helping your body respond to injury and begin repair, but when it lingers without shutting off, it starts interfering with recovery instead of supporting it

Macrophages are key immune cells that act as both first responders and cleanup crews, clearing damaged tissue and then shifting into a role that supports rebuilding and regeneration

Recent research found that chronic inflammation disrupts this shift, leaving many macrophages stuck between attack mode and repair mode, continuing to send inflammatory signals while failing to complete healing tasks

Encouragingly, the study showed that this damage is not permanent, and when persistent inflammatory signaling is reduced, macrophages can regain their ability to support normal tissue repair

Reducing major triggers such as excess seed oils, endotoxins, chemical exposure, chronic stress, poor sleep, and inactivity helps lower your inflammatory burden and restore a healthier immune balance

When you cut your finger or twist your ankle, the redness, swelling, and warmth that follow are signs that your body is doing exactly what it should. Inflammation, in its acute form, is a necessary process in human biology. It’s a rapid response that sends immune cells to the site of damage, clears out debris, and begins laying the groundwork for repair. However, trouble begins when inflammation never fully resolves.

Chronic inflammation is not simply a stronger or longer version of the acute response. It is a fundamentally different condition, wherein the immune system remains activated for weeks, months, or even years, often without a clear wound to heal or invader to fight. Over time, this persistent activation stops serving your body and starts working against it.

Chronic inflammation sits at the root of some of the most prevalent and serious diseases of our time, yet the mechanisms behind it have not been fully understood. A recent study by researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill offers important insight into this problem, revealing what persistent inflammation does to the immune cells to turn a protective response into a destructive one.

Chronic Macrophage Activation Derails Muscle Repair

Published in Nature Communications, the featured study focused on macrophages, immune cells that act as both first responders and cleanup crew when your body is injured. The researchers used zebrafish, a well-established model for studying tissue repair, as its transparent body allows direct visualization of immune cells inside a living organism. By observing muscle injury over time, they were able to track how macrophages behaved as inflammation progressed and either resolved or persisted.

Macrophages are among the most versatile cells in your immune system — Under healthy conditions, when muscle is injured, macrophages move into the damaged area and begin clearing dead cells and debris. As healing progresses, they transition into a reparative mode, supporting tissue rebuilding and regeneration of muscle fibers.

For years, scientists grouped macrophages into two simplified categories — “M1” macrophages were described as inflammatory, while “M2” macrophages were considered repair-oriented. The usual assumption has been that macrophages move from M1 to M2 in an orderly handoff as injury resolves. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This study showed that healthy injury responses involve more than two discrete states, with macrophages splitting into multiple specialized subtypes during active repair.

The researchers identified three distinct macrophage subtypes — One group, described as mobile macrophages, moved quickly through the injured area, surveying the damage. A second group, clustering macrophages, gathered in the most severely damaged zones and engulfed injured or dying cells, performing the essential cleanup that allows regeneration to begin. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A third group, muscle-encasing macrophages, wrapped around individual muscle fibers, providing structural support during rebuilding, similar to scaffolding stabilizing a structure under repair. However, in animals experiencing chronic inflammation, the clustering and muscle-encasing subtypes were markedly reduced, and muscle healing was significantly impaired as a result.

Chronic inflammation did not simply amplify immune activity; it narrowed it — Macrophages became stuck in what the researchers described as a hybrid M1/M2 state, carrying signals associated with both inflammation and repair yet performing neither role effectively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Think of it like a car stuck between gears. The engine is running, fuel is burning, but you’re not actually moving forward. These hybrid macrophages are metabolically active and sending signals, but they’re not clearing debris or supporting rebuilding. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Under normal conditions, fewer than 10% of macrophages displayed this mixed profile during peak injury response, and it appeared to be a brief transitional phase. Under chronic inflammation, this hybrid state expanded dramatically, accounting for 50% or more of the macrophage population. As these dysfunctional cells accumulated, the specialized subtypes required for effective repair declined.

The study traced this breakdown to changes at the genetic level — A gene called mrc1b (which has a direct human equivalent, Mrc1) became sharply suppressed during chronic inflammation. This gene provides the blueprint for the mannose receptor (CD206), a surface protein that marks macrophages committed to tissue repair. In healthy animals, mrc1b was strongly expressed in clustering and muscle-encasing macrophages. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In chronically inflamed animals, its expression was drastically reduced across the macrophage population. When researchers experimentally reduced mrc1b in otherwise healthy animals, those animals developed the same impaired healing and loss of reparative macrophage subtypes, demonstrating that suppression of this gene directly contributes to repair failure.

The signaling pathway responsible for this suppression involved a protein called MyD88 — Proteins like MyD88 act as relays inside immune cells, transmitting inflammatory signals. In chronically inflamed animals, MyD88 signaling remained active and was linked to reduced mrc1b expression. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When this pathway was blocked, mrc1b levels partially recovered and muscle repair improved, indicating that persistent inflammatory signaling was actively preventing macrophages from entering a reparative state.

Another key finding involved an enzyme called cathepsin K — Clustering and muscle-encasing macrophages normally accumulated high levels of cathepsin K, an enzyme involved in breaking down damaged proteins during tissue remodeling and debris clearance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In chronically inflamed macrophages, this accumulation did not occur. Without adequate cathepsin K, it’s as though the demolition crew arrived but forgot their tools — damaged material stays in place, blocking new construction.

The study also demonstrated that this dysfunction was reversible — When normal macrophage function was restored, either by correcting a genetic defect within the macrophages or by blocking MyD88-mediated inflammatory signaling, muscle repair returned to levels comparable to healthy animals. These findings suggest that chronic inflammation does not permanently eliminate macrophages’ ability to heal, but it only redirects them into a maladaptive state.

This research reframes how we think about chronic inflammation — not as a volume problem (too much inflammation) but as a transition problem (immune cells unable to shift from defense mode to repair mode). That suggests that the most effective interventions won’t be those that simply suppress immune activity across the board. Instead, it’s reducing the persistent inflammatory triggers that prevent your immune system from completing its natural healing cycle.

What Chronic Inflammation Does to the Body Over Time

While the UNC Chapel Hill study focused on muscle repair, its implications reach far beyond a single tissue type. When macrophages and other immune cells remain stuck in a dysfunctional, chronically activated state, the damage accumulates across virtually every organ system.

The researchers themselves noted that macrophage dysregulation is implicated in a range of diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks chronic inflammatory diseases among the most significant threats to human health.

Cardiovascular disease — Chronic inflammation erodes the inner lining of blood vessels, creating conditions for plaque buildup (atherosclerosis) that narrows and stiffens arteries, raising the risk of heart attack and stroke. Inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein (CRP) are frequently elevated in people with cardiovascular disease, serving as measurable indicators of this hidden damage.

Metabolic disorders — Chronic inflammation interferes with normal metabolic regulation and is strongly associated with obesity, insulin resistance, and Type 2 diabetes. Inflammatory signaling molecules impair the body’s response to insulin, making it harder to control blood glucose levels and encouraging excess fat storage. Over time, this leads to diabetes progression and complications such as kidney damage and nerve injury.

Autoimmune conditions — In autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, the immune system’s targeting mechanism goes awry, much like the macrophage dysfunction described in the study, where immune cells lose the ability to distinguish between what needs to be attacked and what needs to be protected. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The result is persistent damage to healthy tissues, causing joint pain, severe fatigue, digestive problems, and organ-specific dysfunction depending on the condition.

Neurological conditions — Inflammatory chemicals can cross the blood-brain barrier, disrupting normal brain function. This neuroinflammation contributes to memory loss, mood disorders, and accelerated cognitive decline, and has been implicated in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and depression.

Respiratory diseases — Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and persistent lung inflammation is a central driver. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Long-term exposure to irritants such as cigarette smoke, air pollution, and workplace toxins triggers an inflammatory response that never fully resolves. Over time, this ongoing inflammation damages lung tissue, constricts airways, heightens susceptibility to infections, and leads to symptoms such as chronic cough, excess mucus production, and shortness of breath.

Cancer — When inflammation stays active in a tissue for too long, the constant oxidative stress and cellular injury can damage DNA and increase the risk of abnormal cell growth. Chronic inflammation essentially creates a microenvironment that favors tumor development, including persistent growth signals, new blood vessel formation, and reduced immune surveillance. Liver, colon, and stomach cancers have particularly strong established links to chronic inflammatory states.

Together, these conditions illustrate how unresolved inflammation can reshape tissue biology throughout your body.

The ‘Four E’s’ That Drive Chronic Inflammation

If chronic inflammation traps immune cells in dysfunctional states, the next question becomes what keeps that inflammatory signaling active in the first place. I call them the “Four E’s” — four pervasive, everyday drivers that keep the inflammatory burden high and prevent your body from completing the shift from defense mode to repair mode.

Excess linoleic acid (LA) — One of the most harmful components of the Western diet, LA is an omega-6 polyunsaturated fat (PUF) found in high amounts in vegetable oils and ultraprocessed foods. When consumed in excess, it interferes with your metabolic rate and disrupts the gut microbiome — two of the most important factors for maintaining proper inflammatory responses and protecting overall health. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published LA also embeds itself into your cell membranes and mitochondrial structures, where it is highly susceptible to oxidation. When oxidized, it generates reactive byproducts that can alter gene expression, damage enzymes, and keep your immune system in a state of chronic activation. The result is exactly the kind of persistent inflammatory signaling the UNC researchers showed prevents macrophages from transitioning to their reparative state. Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) — Chronic exposure to EMFs from devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and other electronics has been shown to influence cellular signaling pathways. EMFs activate voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in cell membranes, increasing intracellular calcium levels. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Elevated calcium can promote the formation of reactive molecules such as peroxynitrite, a highly reactive molecule that damages proteins, fats, and DNA inside your cells — essentially accelerating the kind of internal wear that keeps inflammatory signaling turned on. Sustained activation of these pathways contributes to oxidative burden and immune dysregulation. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) — Exposure to EDCs interferes with normal hormonal signaling, partly by overstimulating estrogen receptors. Microplastics, which are now widespread in food, water, and the environment, are a major source of these chemicals. Some estimates suggest the average person consumes the equivalent of a credit card’s weight in plastic each week. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many plastics contain chemicals such as phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA), which can bind to estrogen receptors and disturb hormone regulation. Heightened estrogen signaling raises intracellular calcium levels, which promotes the formation of peroxynitrite. Over time, this process contributes to sustained immune activation and increased risk of chronic disease. Endotoxins — Ultraprocessed foods loaded with vegetable oils and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), along with exposure to EDCs, damage gut health and increase the production of endotoxins. These toxic substances come from the outer cell walls of certain bacteria, especially gram-negative species. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because these bacteria are facultative anaerobes, meaning they can thrive in both oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor environments, they colonize different areas of the body, including the gut, and fuel inflammation. When endotoxins escape into the bloodstream through a compromised gut barrier, they trigger a powerful immune response known as endotoxemia. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This is particularly relevant to the macrophage research discussed earlier, because endotoxins are one of the most potent known activators of the inflammatory signaling pathways. In other words, a compromised gut barrier flooding the bloodstream with endotoxins is precisely the kind of persistent trigger that keeps macrophages locked in their dysfunctional state.

By reducing your exposure to these triggers, you lower the inflammatory burden on your system and allow your macrophages to do what they’re designed to do: heal. Dive deeper into these root causes in “Cellular Health Revolution — Unveiling Hidden Threats and Empowering Solutions.”

Practical Strategies to Address Chronic Inflammation

The good news from the UNC study is that chronic inflammation doesn’t permanently destroy your immune cells’ ability to heal. When the inflammatory signals stop, macrophage function can recover. That means the strategies below aren’t just general wellness tips — they’re ways to remove the specific triggers that keep your immune system stuck in defense mode, so it can get back to the business of repair.

Keep linoleic acid (LA) under 5 grams per day, ideally under 2 — If you make only one dietary adjustment, let it be this one. LA is abundant in processed and restaurant foods, including dressings, sauces, chips, crackers, protein bars, frozen foods, and many “healthy” snacks. On ingredient labels, avoid sunflower, safflower, soybean, canola, grapeseed, and rice bran oils. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Replace the vegetable oil in your kitchen with grass fed butter, ghee, beef tallow, or coconut oil. These are stable, saturated fats your body knows how to use. To help monitor your intake, sign up for the upcoming Mercola Health Coach app once it becomes available. It will feature the Seed Oil Sleuth, which helps monitor your LA intake to a tenth of a gram. Repair your gut — A strong gut barrier plays a central role in regulating inflammatory burden. Supporting it begins with adequate carbohydrate intake from whole-food sources such as sweet potatoes, carrots, squash, and cooked white rice. These foods provide fermentable fibers that support beneficial bacteria and help restore normal gut function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, if your gut is already damaged, increasing fiber too quickly may trigger bloating, cramping, or constipation — this is called the fiber paradox. Introducing fiber-rich foods slowly and in small portions allows your digestive system to adapt. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Over time, this steady progression supports restoration of the gut lining and a more balanced immune response. Many adults function well with roughly 250 grams of healthy carbohydrates per day. Minimize your EMF exposure — You do not need to disconnect from modern technology, but reducing continuous exposure matters. Turn off Wi-Fi during sleep, use airplane mode when possible, and avoid prolonged proximity to wireless devices while your body is resting and recovering. Get more tips in “The No. 1 Thing to Do to Protect Yourself from EMFs.” Lower your toxic load — Plastics are a common source of hormone-disrupting chemicals, particularly when food is heated or stored in them. Use glass, stainless steel, or ceramic for food storage and preparation. Those same types of chemicals enter through your water, which is why filtering to remove heavy metals, fluoride, and industrial pollutants is essential. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Household cleaners and personal care products also contribute to cumulative chemical burden. Many conventional formulas contain synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, and other persistent compounds. Choosing cleaner alternatives decreases exposure from multiple daily sources. Get regular sun exposure — Natural light is one of the most powerful and overlooked regulators of inflammation. To maximize benefits, aim for one hour of sun exposure around solar noon (12 noon or 1 p.m. during daylight saving time). Wear as little clothing as possible to expose large areas of your skin. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, if your diet has been high in LA, it’s important to approach sun exposure with caution. UV radiation interacts with LA stored in skin tissue, increasing oxidative stress and raising the risk of photoaging and DNA damage. Instead of getting direct sun exposure during peak hours of the day, limit it to early morning or late afternoon until seed oils and other sources of LA have been eliminated from your diet for at least six months. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To speed up LA clearance, increase your intake of C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), a stable, anti-inflammatory fat found in full-fat dairy. Learn how to do this in “The Fast-Track Path to Clearing Vegetable Oils from Your Skin.” Keep stress under control — Chronic stress is not just an emotional burden; it directly amplifies inflammatory signaling. Elevated cortisol over long periods disrupts immune regulation, alters microbial balance, and weakens barrier integrity in ways that sustain low-grade inflammation. Constant stress also keeps your immune system in a defensive state. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To lower your stress levels, incorporate stress-regulating practices like breathwork, meditation, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), or time in nature. Get more tips in “Chronic Stress Reliably Causes Depression, Progesterone Helps Treat It.” Improve your sleep habits — Sleep plays a major role in keeping inflammation under control. When you consistently sleep poorly, inflammatory signaling increases, stress hormones rise, and your body has a harder time shifting into the restorative state needed for healing. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To improve your sleep, establish a consistent sleep routine, reduce screen exposure in the hour before bed, and keep your bedroom cool, quiet, and completely dark. For more guidance, read “Top 33 Tips to Optimize Your Sleep Routine.” Exercise regularly — Movement provides one of the most reliable anti-inflammatory signals your body receives. Regular physical activity improves circulation, supports metabolic balance, and helps lower baseline inflammatory markers over time. It also reduces stress hormones and promotes more stable immune regulation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If exercise has not been part of your routine, begin with something simple and consistent, such as daily walking. As your capacity improves, add resistance training, stretching, and occasional higher-intensity sessions. For help building a sustainable approach, see “Nailing the Sweet Spots for Exercise Volume.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Chronic Inflammation

Q: If inflammation is necessary for healing, when does it become a problem?

A: Inflammation becomes harmful when it no longer turns off after its job is done. In the short term, it brings immune cells to injured tissue, clears debris, and begins repair. The problem begins when inflammatory signaling stays active long after the initial trigger has passed, keeping the immune system in defense mode instead of transitioning into repair.

Q: What exactly happens to my immune cells during chronic inflammation?

A: During chronic inflammation, key immune cells such as macrophages lose their flexibility. Instead of shifting into specialized repair-supporting roles, many become stuck in a mixed or dysfunctional state. They continue producing inflammatory signals but fail to carry out the cleanup and rebuilding tasks required for proper healing. As this pattern persists, tissue repair slows and damage can accumulate.

Q: Does chronic inflammation permanently damage my immune system?

A: Evidence from the UNC study suggests that immune dysfunction caused by chronic inflammation is not necessarily permanent. When persistent inflammatory signaling is reduced, macrophages can regain their ability to support repair. That means lowering ongoing triggers gives your immune system a chance to rebalance and resume normal healing processes.

Q: What keeps my immune system stuck in defense mode?

A: Persistent triggers such as excess LA, ongoing endotoxin exposure, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, chronic stress, and environmental stressors like EMFs can all contribute to sustained inflammatory signaling.

Q: What can I do now to address chronic inflammation?

A: Start by reducing the most consistent triggers. Limit your LA intake, support your gut with healthy carbs and fiber-rich foods, reduce your exposure to plastics and other toxins like EMFs, get regular sun exposure, keep stress under control, and exercise consistently. These steps reduce ongoing inflammatory pressure and help your immune system return to normal repair.

