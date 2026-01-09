Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
8h

The "NEMURI" gene found in research acts as a biological switch linking sleep to antimicrobial peptide production. In my opinion, modern "hustle culture" that devalues sleep is literally dismantling our first line of genetic defense against seasonal viral outbreaks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture