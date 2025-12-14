Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

sharon
Dec 14

I love this article . I want to share , my using of DMSO for a sinus wash . in all the pieces that I have read , I found no instructions or doses on sinus wash . So I had to try and see. I thought about this a lot , and thought that 1/2 teaspoon of DMSO 99% ,mixed in 16 oz of water , might be OK . no ! way to strong , it burned and stung , for 15-20 minutes , a few days later I tried 1/4 teaspoon 99% ,still to strong , it burned as bad as the 1/2 teaspoon , of rethinking this , I decided to try 50% DMSO 1/4 teaspoon , still it burned and stung . Then I went to 1/8 teaspoon in 16 oz. of water and it was bearable . and very cleansing . I have had a serious sinus infection since 2020 , I am allergic to antibiotics , so I stay away from big pHARMa . I use herbal antibiotics , and was using the sinus wash daily ,with the salt packets , it was relief but only for a few hours , before my head was full of mucus again . so I was looking to find a way with the DMSO . I have used it for years externally . the infection is mostly gone . I do use sterile filtered water with 1/8 teaspoon of DMSO ,50% .

7 replies
Just steve
Dec 14Edited

Just wild isn't it? We have tons of information how to reboot how to grow, provide, process foods, pursue activities to Prevent Dis-Ease; And, if you have ever used the DMSO and seen how yes, it does move around the body to wherever it may do the most good; Shows for over at least half a century there has been what should have been a Foundational Tool in medicine to address a hosts of Dis-Ease and Injuries that couldn't have been prevented; Or heal someone who pursued the wrong health path. As Corrupt Corporate Capture already long established, it is easy to see just why they suppressed such a useful tool. So much praise for Doc M to share a Midwestern Doctors research. If not for those who have pushed back for decades to arrive at this point where despite all the tools to have been used to suppress DMSO and more are still being used, the long struggle to reveal better ways, has finally brought us to the point where those mal-information tools have been revealed, and have less impact than they ever had. Come together people, spread the word about not just DMSO but the many pursuits of a better way. Just Sayn'

2 replies
