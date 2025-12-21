Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Boylan's avatar
Michelle Boylan
Dec 21

Would love a source for a clean, trusted source for DMSO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just steve's avatar
Just steve
Dec 21

Despicable to realize how many decades of unnecessary suffering people have gone through for Preventable - Dis-Ease. Then to realize how much has been added to this suffering by denying a product with such massive positives across the board, and possibly having more to be discovered - yet, suppressed. Big reasons why we don't have a Healthcare System, we have a symptom management system and a distraction system for it all centered around how it is paid for. Health Insurance is not Healthcare - how insurance is structured to pay for it affects us dramatically, but currently too many find themselves denied no matter what the source. Private or Public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture