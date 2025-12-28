★ What if Blindness Was Never Truly Permanent?
★ TOP STORY
What if Blindness Was Never Truly Permanent?
Reports are pouring in of vision clearing, night sight sharpening, and long-lost clarity flickering back to life - often in people who thought their eyesight was gone for good. No one expected this, and no one is giving straight answers about why it’s happening now.
Rates of Postmenopausal Low Back Pain Have Nearly Doubled in 30 Years
A new study shows that low back pain in postmenopausal women has nearly doubled since 1990. Learn why this happens and how you can lower your risk.
This Savory Herb Helps Relieve Muscle Cramps and Improve Digestion Naturally
From easing muscle cramps to calming digestion, dill is far more than a garnish - it’s a powerhouse herb that helps your body perform at its best. Discover how this ancient remedy supports strength, balance, and recovery from the inside out.
Thank you. If you get specifics on where to buy, obtain, or find an appropriate optholmologist, would you please post?
Great information. I've bought a book on DMSO and I'm reviewing the full article in A Midwestern Doctor on eye health, including the cited references.
Dr. Mercola has reported on plants and eye health. Considering the increasing prevalence of eye diseases and the demand for effective, natural, and safe treatments, plant extracts represent a promising solution that can be used for both prevention and treatment of eye conditions.
In this review, natural plant extracts present an intriguing alternative or complement to conventional treatments, as they have the ability to act both prophylactically and therapeutically, thus promoting eye health. Lutein and zeaxanthin, compounds present in leafy vegetables and fruits, accumulate in the retina and filter harmful blue light, thereby reducing the risk of macular degeneration. Anthocyanins, found in blueberries and aronia berries, have been shown to improve the elasticity of blood vessels in the eye, which may contribute to the management of diabetic retinopathy and night vision impairment. Polyphenols, present in green tea and red wine, act as potent antioxidants, protecting retinal cells from degeneration and free radical damage.
In addition to their role in eye health, natural substances have been shown to support nervous system function, a crucial aspect in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as glaucoma and optic neuropathy. Saffron, a spice derived from saffron, has demonstrated neuroprotective properties and may contribute to the treatment of macular degeneration by improving the retina's sensitivity to light stimuli. Amla, a rich source of vitamin C, has been shown to strengthen blood vessels in the eye and reduce the risk of retinal hemorrhages. Nigella seed oil has also shown protective effects against optic nerve damage related to oxidative stress.
This review analyzes saffron, tea tree oil, turmeric, ginger, Ginkgo biloba, quercetin, aloe vera, carrot, and many others.
Table 1 summarizes natural plant-derived compounds with potential benefits for eye health.
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/14/12/1510 (2025).-- This review also evaluates the anti-cataractogenic effect of curcumin for cataracts. Seventeen preclinical studies found that curcumin could potentially prevent and treat cataracts. Curcumin improved antioxidant defenses and decreased oxidative stress. Optimizing the oral absorption of curcumin will be critical for its therapeutic effect. Some previous research has revealed that curcumin is a very promising natural polypharmaceutical agent. It influences various factors, including antioxidants, pro-inflammatory cytokines, chromosome-regulating enzymes, apoptosis-related proteins, cell cycle regulators, growth factors, and components of cell signaling, among others.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1876382025000204 (2025).-- Clinical trials are indicated to confirm the effects of curcumin on cataracts.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/chapter/edited-volume/pii/B9781455748013000138
This review aims to provide an overview of the potential therapeutic effects of green tea (GT) on eye diseases (Fig. 1). This review will summarize current knowledge on the bioactive compounds of guaiac tree (GT), the preclinical and clinical evidence of its therapeutic potential, and the mechanisms of action involved. It will provide a comprehensive understanding of the potential benefits of GT in the treatment of eye diseases and contribute to the development of new treatment options.
GT and its components have demonstrated promising therapeutic effects in various eye diseases. The plant's bioactive components, such as catechins, flavonoids, and alkaloids, have shown potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-VEGF activities. Furthermore, GT compounds have been shown to improve ocular surface diseases, such as dry eye, allergies, and infections, as well as diseases of the retina and optic nerve. GT has also shown aldose reductase inhibitory activity, which could be beneficial in the treatment of cataracts. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844024048606 (2025).--
The results of this study suggest that carvacrol administration, due to its potent antioxidant and anti-apoptotic properties, could attenuate selenite-induced cataractogenesis through multiple mechanisms involved in cataract development. Thymol and carvacrol are phenolic compounds present in the essential oils of medicinal plants, such as thyme, savory, and oregano.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-025-03809-7 (2025).--