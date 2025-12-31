★ What Speeds Up Memory Loss May Surprise You
What Speeds Up Memory Loss May Surprise You
They called it science. They called it progress. But behind the staged breakthroughs and glowing headlines lies a decades-long cover-up that made forgetting more profitable than healing.
Traditional Samurai Movement Improves Knee Strength and Mobility for Seniors
A centuries-old samurai practice is proving to be one of the simplest ways to restore strength and protect independence as you age. Just 5 minutes a day of Rei-ho movements could transform how easily you stand, walk, and climb stairs.
Why Biostimulants Outperform Fertilizers in Building Lasting Soil Health
For decades, fertilizers have been the backbone of conventional farming - but they’ve come at a steep cost to soil health and the environment. Discover how biostimulants, nature’s quiet powerhouses, are transforming the way we grow food by restoring balance to the soil and vitality to every plant.
Midwestern Doctor's research on DMSO is extraordinary. An interesting piece of news:
A NEW FINDING ABOUT A NATURAL COMPOUND OPENS THE DOOR TO INNOVATIVE THERAPIES FOR ALZHEIMER'S.
Scientists at the National University of Singapore have identified a metabolite present in the body as a potential tool to restore neuronal functions affected by the disease and delay cognitive decline.
According to a new study published in Aging Cell, calcium alpha-ketoglutarate (CaAKG), a metabolite naturally produced by the human body, has been identified as a potential tool to restore brain functions impaired by Alzheimer's.
This advance opens the door to potentially safer and more accessible therapeutic strategies to combat age-related cognitive decline.
A medicinal plant with ancestral uses in Brazil has shown effectiveness against arthritis in scientific research.
The study demonstrated that a natural metabolite can restore synaptic plasticity, key to memory and learning (Illustrative Image Infobae).
Brian K. Kennedy, from the Department of Biochemistry and chair of the Translational Research Program on Healthy Longevity (TRP), stated: “The research suggests that safe, natural compounds like CaAKG could one day complement existing approaches to protecting the brain and slowing memory loss.”
“Since AKG is already present in our bodies, focusing on these pathways could offer fewer risks and greater accessibility. This could provide us with a powerful new strategy to delay cognitive decline and promote healthy brain aging,” he noted.
The research team from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore demonstrated that CaAKG can restore functionality to key neuronal processes altered in patients with Alzheimer's disease.
The compound, previously studied for its role in healthy aging, showed positive results in restoring synaptic plasticity, considered fundamental for learning and memory formation, a function severely impaired in this disease.
CaAKG allowed for the recovery of associative memory, one of the first abilities typically lost in the early stages of Alzheimer's, and restored synaptic retrieval, a mechanism that enables the brain to link events and form complex memories. Furthermore, it enhanced autophagy, the brain's natural system for eliminating harmful proteins, crucial for maintaining neuronal health.
The research indicates that CaAKG promotes the strengthening of connections between neurons by activating L-type calcium channels and calcium-permeable AMPA receptors, which are important for neuronal flexibility.
It also prevents the overload of NMDA receptors, frequently affected by the accumulation of amyloid protein, a hallmark of the disease. This multifaceted action suggests that CaAKG contributes both to maintaining basic memory function and to supporting more complex learning abilities.
Since AKG levels naturally decline with age, replenishing this metabolite could be a less risky and more accessible way to promote healthy brain aging.
https://www.infobae.com/salud/ciencia/2025/12/30/alzheimer-un-nuevo-hallazgo-sobre-un-compuesto-natural-abre-la-puerta-a-terapias-innovadoras/
A Medical System Foundation built by the son of a snake oil salesman so clever as to last for over a century, aped and mimicked by the members of the Global Monopolies. Billions thrown away on Alzheimer drugs and treatments very likely a Dis-Ease fueled by multiple, many layers of not only other med's, but Ag practices, Ultra Processed Foods, Industry. Just one income stream after another to consolidate and moved all in the one same direction, increasing financial wealth to further control and create even more to move in one way and one way only. Health itself be damned.
DMSO on its own or working with other natural compounds just keeps revealing how much has been missing in our ability to have an actual Health Sustaining - Dis-Ease Prevention System. A real system would be costing the Individual and Social Treasury pennies compared to a only patented medicines allowed Monopoly we have today.
Tag all this along with todays third article about creating Healthy Soil Life. As someone who started with basically dead sand. Incapable of even growing peas, onions or radishes. As early on it was recommended by family farm members, the standard 5-10-10 was thrown on and yes while stuff would grow, it would not improve to the degree those with better soil could produce. On top of it all, being dead sand, any fertilizer, amendments would just leach away. By the way, the end result of many decades of heavy fertilizer use is dead sand with any nutrients leaching away. The discovery and move to Organic Gardening improved soil structure and the switch to organic fertilizers was an improvement but using green manures, cover crops to bulk up soil structure, dampen the weeds and hold those organic fertilizers was a greater improvement. Then experimenting with Eden Gardening jumped things even further. Now the move has been to use No to Little Till in wide rows with Eden Gardening in the walkways and are making fast, welcomed results. These efforts, (along with Biochar,) allow the additives todays stay in place - end the leaching. End the constant financial drain and exposures to toxic ag chemicals. The additives in todays third article give the needed nutrients to feed the soil microbes to make Healthy Living Soil to create Health Living Foods. No need to eat Ze Bugs and Worms, Ze Bugs and Worms can feed our soils and in turn create Healthy Living Foods and Thriving Bodies. Just Sayn'