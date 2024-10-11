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Matt's avatar
Matt
Oct 13, 2024

Great article. I've kept and used DMSO transdermally over the last decade. The information I found at the time did not cover the positive effects on the vascular system, although I knew they packed organs for transplant in it.

Had I known about the positive effects on the heart I could have saved my mom from heart failure.

The warnings I found about using it when taking blood thinners, even including herbs scared me away from considering it for that purpose.

The actions/inactions of the conflicted FDA are infuriating. How many decades have gone by while we were the frogs slowly burning in a pot by our own government! There is a great awakening happening and still most people are clueless about our evil governments intentions against them.

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Bill Kara's avatar
Bill Kara
Nov 22, 2025

Bill Kara

There's 10 for so articles about DMSO. All good. However, only one addresses useful application details, volume only for some but not the "how.". This means you're on your own on its application methodology for brain issues for example. Lack of specifics makes one hold back on this whole subject. Also hesitancy on bringing it up with your physician, for example. (It also detracts from sensing validity regarding the subject.)

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