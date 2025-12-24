Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
Dec 25

Research on "Oral Microbiome Translocation" suggests that chronic chest breathing creates a dry mouth environment, altering oral bacteria which can then be aspirated into the lungs, potentially triggering silent micro-inflammation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture