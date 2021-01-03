Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
EFT Meditation- Discussion Between Dawson Church & Dr. Mercola
0:00
-52:23

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

EFT Meditation- Discussion Between Dawson Church & Dr. Mercola

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Jan 03, 2021
∙ Paid

Dawson Church, Ph.D., is a leader in the energy psychology movement, one of the most common forms being the Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), which I have promoted for years. Church investigated and built on the EFT techniques developed by Gary Craig in the 1990s (which in turn was a derivative of the founder of energy tapping, Roger Callahan’s, work).

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture