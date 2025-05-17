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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Notsothoreau
May 17, 2025

I have a bad knee that feels like bone on bone. I normally wear Doc Martens in the winter. I noticed that, when I wear Birkenstocks, my knee doesn't bother me. They seem to cushion my entire leg. Don't know if other shoes would have the same effect..

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