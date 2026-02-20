★ TOP STORY

It’s common, normalized, and rarely questioned - especially when it feels ‘necessary.’ But research links frequent reliance on it to faster decline in a critical system that keeps your blood clean and your balance steady.

Advertisement

Enjoy discounts of 20% to 50% off a variety of premium products. Whether you’re stocking up on everyday essentials or treating yourself to specialty items. Take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade your routine with top-quality products at unbeatable prices.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Research suggests your gait speed can predict how quickly you’ll bounce back after knee or hip surgery. Here’s how you can turn this finding into a personal advantage.

Your gut microbiome affects your overall health in different ways. Here’s what you can do to restore it when it’s out of balance.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

It’s no secret that antioxidants help promote normal cell health and protect them from excess damage, but many don’t know how important the source of these antioxidants are. Vitamin E is one of the most powerful antioxidants out there, but these supplements are commonly sourced from soy, which can do more harm than good for your overall health. Turn to Vitamin E formula for antioxidant power you can trust.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.