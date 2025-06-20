Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SJ's avatar
SJ
Jun 21, 2025

I think that all vaccines are a Scam. I think that all vaccines are bad and that they have never cured any disease. The diseases were already on their way out, disapearing when they introduced the vaccines and gave credit to the vaccines whe the disease was already disapearing when they introduce a vaccine and then praise the vaccine as a cure. I think they have done this with all vaccines. All vaccines are dangerous crap, disgusting poision and they have brainwashed the masses into believing the Lies that vaccines are a cure all for everything.I think that some vaccines are designed to be worse than other vaccines in ways that benefits the vaccine industries and Big Pharma etc. I think that vaccines have always been part of the depopulation agenda. I think that they invented vaccines for this reason. I think that they have always been culling the worlds population with vaccines and that during certain times when they want a bigger cull then they make the vaccines more lethal like during 2020 to 2024 and ongoing. I think that Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and all the other charecters involved in the vaccine depopulation agenda who work or are connected to the WHO the CCP and the WEF all know that they have been caught and are desperately trying to cover up their depopulation agenda through any means they can and continuing the convid bio-chemical weapons injection agenda as if nothing has happened as they have control over all the MSM. I think that all of those involved in the 2020 convid evil satanic mass ritual sacrifice are devil worshipers and that they have been exposed on a massive scale and that too many hundreds of millions of peope now know that these satanic scum have been mass poisoning humanity with the bio-chemical weapon convid injections and that Justice is coming and those responsible for the convid bio-weapon MRNA injections mass murder agenda will eventually either be put in prison or executed for crimes against humanity and genocide, democide.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture