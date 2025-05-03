STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A recent study found that free-form dancing matches or exceeds the intensity of jogging or cycling, making it a viable alternative for cardiovascular exercise

Unlike structured workouts, free-form dance requires no gym membership or equipment, making it a fun and sustainable way for people of all ages to stay active

Dancing with music significantly increases heart rate and calorie burn, improving cardiovascular fitness while making exercise feel less strenuous and more enjoyable

Free-form dance engages multiple muscle groups while stimulating cognitive functions like coordination, balance, and reaction time, reducing the risk of falls and mental decline

Research highlights that dancing fosters social connections, enhances mood, and provides a structured form of self-expression, making it a powerful tool for lifelong health

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Free-form dance is not just an art form or a recreational pastime — it’s an effective, accessible form of exercise that delivers both physical and psychological benefits. A recent study found that free-form dancing matches or exceeds the intensity of traditional aerobic exercises.

Unlike structured workouts, free-form dance engages both the body and mind in a unique way. Understanding how this type of activity compares to traditional workouts provides insight into why movement plays such a foundational role in human health.

Free-Form Dance Has the Same Intensity as Traditional Cardio Workouts

A recent study published in PLoS ONE analyzed the physical intensity of free-form dancing and how it compares to traditional forms of exercise. Led by Aston K. McCullough at Northeastern University, the study investigated how intensely people move when they dance however they want, and whether this is enough to reach the recommended amounts of moderate or vigorous intensity movement.

Identifying the effects of free-form dance — McCullough’s study involved data from 48 participants between 18 and 83 years old. Some had no dance experience, while others have decades of dance training. The participants were asked to free-form dance for five-minute intervals, in moderate or vigorous levels, with or without music. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The researchers then measured their heart rate, oxygen consumption, and perceived exertion during these dance sessions, aiming to determine whether free-form dance meets the criteria for moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

Free-form dance is no lightweight activity — Across all participants, dancing at a self-selected pace resulted in heart rates averaging 76% of their maximum, well within the range classified as moderate-to-vigorous exercise.

Vigorous free-form dancing is equivalent with jogging or cycling — When broken down further, moderate-intensity dancing reached an average of 5.6 METs (metabolic equivalents), while vigorous dancing hit 7.5 METs, placing it on par with jogging or high-intensity cycling.

Scientists have long acknowledged the whole-body benefits of dancing, particularly how it helps improve heart health, flexibility, balance, and even psychological well-being. However, McCullough notes that previous studies have focused on specific types of dances — ballet, hip-hop, and more — but the “dose” of free-form dancing has not been measured.

“McCullough wanted to take a different approach — focusing not on trained dancers practicing an established style, but the everyday person who just likes to boogie down,” an article in Medical Xpress said.

Free-Form Dancing Meets the Recommended Fitness Guidelines

One of the most striking aspects of this study is it challenges the traditional belief that for you to reap the benefits of exercise, your workout must be rigid, controlled, and organized. This can be intimidating because not everyone has the luxury and time to visit a gym or purchase equipment. Oftentimes, this leads people to skip working out altogether.

You don’t need a gym membership to do physical activities — This research proves that being physically active doesn’t need to be structured for you to reap benefits. According to the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week — self-paced free-form dancing provides a viable way to meet these recommendations.

Free-form dance engages all age groups — The study highlighted that age and body weight influenced dance intensity. Younger participants and those with lower body mass index (BMI) achieved higher METs, indicating greater overall energy expenditure. However, even older adults and those with higher BMI values reached moderate physical activity thresholds. This proves that free-form dance is effective for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Music increases physical exertion — Simply turning on your favorite song while moving freely elevates your workout intensity without additional effort. When participants danced with music, their heart rates increased significantly compared to those who danced in silence. On average, dancing with music led to a 4% increase in heart rate, which translates to greater calorie burn and cardiovascular stimulation.

Free-form dancing requires no special equipment — Unlike structured workouts, which require external motivation or expensive equipment, free movement to music is intuitive and engaging. The fact that participants naturally adjusted their intensity while dancing further supports its effectiveness as a sustainable form of physical activity.

Interestingly, despite the measurable physical effort, the participants often underestimated how hard they were working. On the Borg Rating of Perceived Exertion (RPE) scale, a self-reported measure of intensity, many rated their exertion lower than what their heart rate and oxygen consumption data indicated.

This means that free-form dance provides the benefits of a high-intensity workout without feeling as difficult as running or weightlifting, making it a more appealing long-term exercise choice.

The Science Behind Dance’s Physical Benefits

The biological effects of free-form dance are rooted in how your body generates and utilizes energy. The study showed that dancing at higher intensities increased oxygen consumption, improving cardiovascular endurance over time.

Unpredictable movements lead to more dynamic muscle engagements — Since the movements in free-form dance are random and unstructured, they engage multiple muscle groups dynamically, requiring continuous energy output. This creates a cardio-respiratory demand similar to interval training.

Free-form dancing improves heart rate variability (HRV) — This is a measure of how well the heart adapts to changes in activity. Participants in the study exhibited improved HRV, meaning their hearts responded efficiently to increases and decreases in movement intensity. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Better HRV is associated with lower stress levels, improved cardiovascular health, and reduced risk of heart disease, suggesting that free-form dance also contributes to overall metabolic flexibility.

Free-form dance engages both the body and brain — It requires rapid decision-making and coordination. The unpredictability of improvised movement activates neural pathways responsible for balance, reaction time, and motor control. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This is particularly beneficial for older adults, as maintaining these abilities reduces the risk of falls and cognitive decline. Unlike repetitive gym routines, which become monotonous over time, dance stimulates both physical and mental agility, keeping the experience engaging and neurologically enriching.

Free-form dance is a legitimate form of exercise that not only improves your physical fitness but also enhances cognitive function, adaptability, and long-term health. The ability to move freely at your own pace, with or without music, makes it an accessible, enjoyable, and highly effective way to stay active.

Dancing Builds Your Physical and Mental Health Without Going to the Gym

The findings of this recent study echo a similar commentary published in the British Journal of General Practice. The article explored why dancing is an effective and accessible form of exercise, making it a practical, enjoyable, and social way to stay active. Here are some of the advantages of this activity:

You can dance for free or without spending too much — Unlike traditional workouts that require expensive gym memberships and equipment, dance offers a free or low-cost alternative with added social and psychological perks. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Try joining dance classes in local community centers, adult education programs, and nonprofit dance clubs. Even informal dance meetups or online instructional videos provide an easy way for you to start moving without breaking your wallet.

There are various types of dance to choose from — You’ll easily find one that fits your style, fitness level, and even music preference. The study examined different styles of dance, from high-energy folk traditions to slower, more deliberate movements, and found that different forms provide unique health benefits.

Dancing can be an individual, partner, or group activity — The author noted that the best kinds of dances are those that encourage you to develop cooperation, and social connection is a major advantage of dance-based exercise. “Each type has its own qualities and makes its own demands but there should be something suitable for almost everyone in your area,” the author said.

It encourages communication and mental stimulation — The cooperative element of dancing enhances communication skills, builds trust, and fosters a sense of belonging. It also provides mental stimulation, as dancers must follow patterns, coordinate with others, and remember sequences — all of which strengthen cognitive function and delay mental decline.

Dancing is a social activity — Many people quit exercise routines because they feel isolated or unmotivated. Dance groups, however, provide a built-in support system. The study noted that people who dance regularly in a community setting are more likely to stay active long-term compared to those who engage in solitary fitness activities.

Dancing provides a structured form of self-expression — Many people struggle to express emotions verbally, but dancing allows for physical expression that’s cathartic and healing. Studies have shown that people who engage in dance therapy improved their self-esteem and emotional health, making it an effective approach if you’re dealing with trauma or mental health challenges.

Dancing is not limited by age or fitness level — Unlike high-impact sports that place strain on the joints, dance can be adapted for different abilities. Wheelchair users, for example, participate in formation dancing, demonstrating that movement and rhythm are not exclusive to those who can stand.

Dancing Improves Cardiovascular Health, Concentration and Mental Health

Different dance styles demand varying levels of physical exertion, but the report identified several forms that provide specific benefits. For example, high-energy dances provide a vigorous workout that promotes your cardiovascular health.

High-energy dances that are comparable to interval training — Cajun jitterbug, Irish set dance, and Scottish country dancing were highlighted as particularly vigorous dances that raise heart rate, build endurance, and improve lung capacity. These styles involve continuous movement, fast footwork, and rapid directional changes, making them comparable to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in their ability to burn calories and enhance stamina.

Slower dances keep you moving while improving concentration — Slower styles like English country dance or American square dancing provide moderate physical activity while still requiring concentration and coordination. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Even at a walking pace, these dances improve balance and flexibility while offering the mental challenge of remembering steps and interacting with others. This means that individuals with limited mobility or those looking for lower-impact exercises still benefit from dance without risking joint strain or overexertion.

Structured dance activities benefit brain health — The article mentions studies on how structured dance activities could help delay the progression of dementia by keeping the brain engaged through pattern recognition, memory recall, and spatial awareness. In 2021, a study posted in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that square dancing in elderly women with cognitive impairment, helped alleviate their depressive symptoms and improve their quality of life.

5 Ways to Avoid Being Sedentary

Free-form dance is a simple, enjoyable way to get moving, but the key is making movement a consistent part of your life. Whether you are looking to improve your cardiovascular fitness, strengthen your body, alleviate depression, or just feel more energized, the solution is the same — you need to break free from inactivity and build a movement routine that works for you. Here are five tips to try:

Set a daily movement goal — Waiting for motivation to strike is a losing battle. Set a clear goal for how much movement you will do each day. Start with 30 minutes and adjust as needed. This doesn’t mean you have to hit the gym — dancing, walking, or stretching all count. If you are stuck at a desk all day, schedule short movement breaks every hour. Even a few minutes of activity will help prevent stiffness and boost circulation. Incorporate dance into your routine — If traditional workouts feel like a chore, free-form dance is a great alternative. Put on your favorite song and move however you want. Whether you go all out with high-energy steps or take it slow with gentle movements, the important thing is to stay active. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you prefer structure, join a dance class or try an online dance workout. You don’t need to be a professional dancer to get the benefits — just get your body moving. Make movement social — One of the best ways to stay consistent is to make movement a social activity. Dance with a friend, take a class, or attend a local dance event. If you prefer working out solo, find an accountability partner to check in with. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Social interaction makes movement more enjoyable and increases the likelihood that you will stick with it. Studies show that people who exercise with others stay more committed and see better long-term results. Reduce time spent sitting — The more time you spend sitting, the harder it is for your body to function optimally. If you work at a desk, use a standing desk or even a walking pad to keep your body moving. Take frequent breaks to stretch and walk. Listen to your body and stay consistent — The most important thing is to keep moving consistently. If your body feels stiff or fatigued, adjust your routine but don’t stop entirely. Movement must be a regular part of your life, not just something you do when you feel like it. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The goal is to make activity a habit that becomes second nature. Free-form dance is a fun and sustainable way to build movement into your day, so take advantage of it and make it part of your routine.

Staying active doesn’t have to be complicated. The best way to break free from a sedentary lifestyle is to make movement enjoyable, consistent, and part of your daily life. Whether it’s dancing, walking, or simply standing more, every bit of movement counts. Your body will thank you for it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About the Benefits of Free-Form Dancing

Q: How does free-form dance compare to traditional exercise?

A: Research shows that free-form dance matches or even exceeds the intensity of traditional workouts like jogging or cycling. It provides cardiovascular benefits and meets the recommended guidelines for moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

Q: Can free-form dancing be an effective workout for all age groups?

A: Yes. The study found that free-form dance benefits people of all ages and fitness levels. Even older adults and those with higher BMI values reached moderate-intensity activity levels, making it a great exercise option for everyone.

Q: Do you need special equipment or training to benefit from free-form dance?

A: No. Free-form dance requires no gym membership, equipment, or prior training. Simply moving to music at your own pace provides significant physical and mental health benefits.

Q: How does music impact the effectiveness of free-form dance?

A: Dancing with music naturally increases heart rate and energy expenditure, making the workout more effective. Participants who danced to music had higher heart rates and burned more calories than those who danced in silence.

Q: Besides physical fitness, what other benefits does free-form dance offer?

A: Free-form dance improves mental agility, coordination, and emotional well-being. It engages the brain in decision-making, reduces stress, fosters social connections, and even helps delay cognitive decline in older adults.

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