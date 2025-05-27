Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Yvonne Scopa's avatar
Yvonne Scopa
Jun 3, 2025

What about menopausal women? Doesn’t the decline in hormones have an affect?

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RayDarby's avatar
RayDarby
Jun 2, 2025

………or an excess of water consumption. Drink more, urinate more.

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