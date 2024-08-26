Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
Aug 27, 2024

I am unable to find any Akkermansia where they use CFUs...they're all in AFUs and TFUs!

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