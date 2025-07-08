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Guillermou
Jul 8, 2025

Great tips for oral hygiene. Health begins in the mouth, and its connection to the intestines forges the health of the entire body. Dr. Mercola has provided us with a wealth of information on the relationship between intestinal health and metabolic diseases, as well as its connections to cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Sugar and junk food are a disaster for oral and intestinal health. We are degenerating the race with so many poisons in our diet and environment, in addition to other unhealthy lifestyles. The nervous and circulatory systems run throughout the body, and their connections to the intestines and mouth are sources of health and disease.

From the first breath of fresh air to the last, the mouth is obviously a place "between pleasure and suffering," as referenced in the book "The Mouth Between Pleasure and Suffering" by Dr. FranÇoise Saint-Pierre, Dentist and Psychotherapist. Traditional Chinese Medicine also links each tooth to an organ or muscle. A prestigious physician from the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644) distinguished and related teeth to internal organs. The relationship can be reciprocal, with the acupuncture meridians.

https://taiwantoday.tw/news.php?unit=12&post=23015&unitname=Society-Taiwan-Review&postname=Needles-of-healing

My holistic dentist, who has a large graphic mural in his waiting room depicting the connection between teeth and organs.

Ramiel Nagel, author of Cure Tooth Decay, says that most dentists, and the entire field of dentistry, are headed in the wrong direction, away from patient health and well-being and toward financial wealth. Interview at the link.

https://www.kitchenstewardship.com/xray-proof-healing-cavities/

The concept of Neurofocal Dentistry originated in Germany in 1958 and was proposed by the German physician and dentist Dr. Ernest Adler to the German Medical Society for Focal Regulation Research in Karlsruhe, Germany. He intended to include within the term the NEURAL EVENT and the FOCAL EVENT. Neurofocal Dentistry has been considered a therapeutic offspring of NEURAL THERAPY, whose guiding principle is the INTERFERENCE FIELD OR IRRITATION FIELD.

• Hippocrates stated, "Rheumatism with no hope of cure can be eliminated by tooth extraction."

• In an Assyrian letter from the 8th century BC: the inflammation that makes the neck sick and twists the joints of the arms and legs comes primarily from the teeth; here lies the source of all pain.

• In Nineveh (650 BC), a stone was found with the following imprint: The pain in the King's head, arms, and legs comes from his teeth; there is no other remedy than to pull them out.

• Paracelsus, a Swiss Renaissance physician and alchemist, presented his concept of oral sepsis, or infectious foci of the teeth, which affected the entire body.

• John Hunter in England (1800) claimed that neuralgia disappeared after tooth extractions.

• Butzer (1850): Dental conditions could cause epilepsy, neuralgia, and hearing and vision problems.

http://www.terapianeural.com/publicaciones/14-articulos-y-publicaciones/del-concepto/148-odontologia-neurofocal-qotra-rationalidadq

https://integral.dental/odontologia-neurofocal-integrativa/

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