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Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
Sep 2, 2024

Wow! Who ever would have thought, these small ubiquitous endotherms are responsible for the rise of modern man from bacteria. That explains why our complement system (older by far than eukaryote) targets mitochondria as bacteria when cells break up. More importantly it tells us that dementia is not a physiological disease based on amyloidosis and kryptonite of tau-death, but a conservation of energy disease based in mitochondria dysregulation of brain cells-“if you don’t use it, you lose it” !

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mrrobb
Sep 1, 2024

and guess what RF Radiation does to Mitochondria >> This only a part chapter from this great book "Invisible Rainbow" and excellent read....Interesting how Radio Frequency Radiation Killed Millions including a Queen But Marconi didn't care...with known scientists and proven medical people stating it is a dangerous act..Proven inventors like Tesla and JG Bose and many more.... Marconi went ahead and eventually killed himself.. but 'Pandora's Box' was opened wide......read a bit of the results >>> http://www.thethirdlevel.info/2021/04/marconi-bees-frequencies-queen.html <<<

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