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Guillermou
Jul 7, 2025

Great report. The variability in the levels of this component among different types of rice is due to geological factors and cultivation and processing methods. Specifically, rice absorbs arsenic more easily than other foods in the field due to its cultivation in flooded fields, which facilitates the transfer of arsenic from the soil and water to the grain.

This is why brown rice tends to have higher levels of arsenic because it accumulates in the bran, which, in the case of white rice, is removed during processing. However, some varieties, such as long grain white rice, tend to have lower levels of arsenic. This is due, in part, to specific cultivation and processing practices that limit arsenic absorption, as is the case with basmati rice, which is grown in areas with geological conditions less prone to high levels of this chemical element.

This is because arsenic is found naturally in the Earth's crust, forming part of the composition of various minerals, in rock, and in soil. Events such as forest fires, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and the simple erosion of rocks and minerals distribute this chemical throughout the environment. In addition to this natural source, there are also those derived from human activity, which come from industrial emissions (such as energy production from fossil fuels or the smelting of metallic ores), derived from industrial uses (as a metal alloying agent or due to its presence as an impurity in fertilizers or plant protection products). This would end up in the soil of rice-growing areas and from there in the food.

The danger lies in the fact that one type of arsenic, inorganic arsenic, has been classified as carcinogenic and genotoxic. Therefore, prolonged exposure can have harmful effects on health, including the development of various types of lung, bladder, and skin cancer. Therefore, recommendations for rice consumption and preparation seek to minimize the presence of arsenic in the diet.

The European Commission, aware of the health risks posed by inorganic arsenic, has established maximum limits for its presence in foods, including rice. These regulations are crucial to minimize consumer exposure to arsenic, especially protecting vulnerable groups such as children. The limits are set at 200 micrograms per kilo for white rice intended for adult consumption and 100 micrograms per kilo for rice products intended for infants.

Specifically, the latest review by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) establishes a safety limit of 0.06 micrograms of inorganic arsenic per kilo of body weight per day, based on a 2013 case-control study on skin cancer in the United States. This would be, for example, 4.5 micrograms per day for a person weighing 75 kilos. That is, the toxicological reference point has been reduced fivefold compared to the value established in 2009, which was a range of 0.3-8 μg of arsenic per kg of body weight per day.

It is also important to soak the rice overnight for at least eight hours. Afterward, it is advisable to rinse this ingredient "until the water runs clear." Finally, the expert recommends cooking the rice with plenty of water (more than the traditional two parts per part of rice).

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Gina's avatar
Gina
Jul 7, 2025

What is the FDA doing about it?

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