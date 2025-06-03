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Guillermou
Jun 3, 2025

Excellent article. This study also reports that high-fat diets (HFDs) have been identified as a major risk factor for various autoimmune and metabolic diseases. The study provides valuable insight into gut microbiota dysbiosis and metabolite alterations induced by HFDs. HFDs promote the development of a gut microbiome that contributes to obesity, inflammation, and metabolic diseases. A notable dysregulation of key bacterial populations, including increased levels of Firmicutes and decreased populations of Bacteroidetes, was observed in HFD-fed mice. Furthermore, decreased Akkermansia and Allobaculum were also observed in our study. It may be possible to alleviate the symptoms of obesity and metabolic diseases by using probiotics to modify the composition of the gut microbiota. https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/14/6/463 (02/2025).---------------------------------------------

As Dr. Mercola has also reported, good vitamin D levels are also essential. In this recent article, vitamin D plays a crucial role in the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer by reducing inflammation, regulating the immune response, promoting cell death, and inhibiting tumor angiogenesis. Numerous observational and prospective studies have examined the relationship between serum vitamin D levels and colorectal cancer outcomes, finding that higher serum 25(OH)D levels are associated with improved survival and lower cancer-specific mortality. Low vitamin D levels are associated with worse survival outcomes, while higher levels serve as an independent prognostic factor. Some studies also suggest that vitamin D supplementation improves survival, especially in patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Regarding vitamin D supplementation and the risk of adenomas and polyps, research indicates that vitamin D may help reduce the risk of colorectal polyps, especially high-risk adenomas.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/8/1351 (03/2025)

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