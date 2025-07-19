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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 19, 2025

Foam rolling is a simple self-manual therapy technique often used to improve flexibility, recovery, and athletic performance. Though much more research is needed to clarify the effects of foam rolling, recent investigations have indicated that it is an effective method for improving flexibility, subjective markers of recovery (i.e. delayed onset of muscular soreness, or DOMS), and athletic performance. Furthermore, as no optimal sets/reps/durations have yet to be identified, it may be suggested the following recommendations provide the current best guidelines based on the available research:

Used by an abundance of fitness enthusiasts and athletes, foam rolling has now become arguably the most popular form of self-manual therapy, overtaking other techniques such as self-massage and self-trigger point therapy. Although these techniques are often referred to as self-myofascial release therapy, there is currently great confusion amongst experts regarding this definition as the true effects of foam rolling on myofascial release are still not entirely understood. In the meantime, perhaps the use of ‘self-manual therapy’ should be the preferred term to avoid any confusion or conflict of opinion.

https://www.scienceforsport.com/foam-rolling/

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VaderClone4Congress?'s avatar
VaderClone4Congress?
Jul 19, 2025

Have you ever worked out?

You dont need to stretch or recover. The only time either of those happen is when you first start working out. It does not happen after the initial couple of sessions. Ever

Since it is obvious you have never worked you should SHUT THE FUCK ABOUT IT

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