Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jun 30, 2025

Advanced glycation end products (AGEs) cause damage to blood vessels and induce diabetic complications in various organs, including the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and skin. Since glycation stress causes aesthetic, physical, and functional changes in the skin, glycation-targeted cutaneous anti-aging strategies are attracting attention in cosmetology and dermatology. This study encompasses experimental and clinical studies exploring various interventions to attenuate glycation-induced skin aging. Clinical and animal studies have shown that dietary or topical administration of agents with antiglycation or antioxidant activity can attenuate changes in AGE levels induced by chronological aging and dietary and environmental factors. The clinical effects of dietary supplements containing synthetic or natural substances with antioxidant and antiglycation activities on human skin aging parameters vary widely. Dietary supplementation with vitamins E and C with antioxidant activity had no significant effect on skin AGE levels. Oral intake of vitamins, amino acids, and carnosine with antiglycation activity improved skin surface parameters compared with a placebo control group. Fish-derived collagen peptides reduced skin AGE levels and insulin resistance indices compared with a placebo control group. Several other synthetic compounds, such as amino acids or derivatives (e.g., histidine, methionine, N-acetylcysteine, N-acetylhydroxyproline), peptides (e.g., carnosine, supramolecular carnosine), vitamins or their derivatives [e.g., carnosine, supramolecular carnosine], and vitamins or their derivatives [e.g., carnosine, supramolecular ... [e.g., vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), pantethine, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine, pyridoxamine), vitamin C (ascorbic acid), vitamin E (α-tocopherol), α-tocopheryl acetate] and pharmaceuticals (e.g., dapagliflozin) have been used for glycation-induced skin aging, but their efficacy has not yet been fully demonstrated.

Among natural agents, phenolic compounds distributed in plants (e.g., rutin, quercetin, apigenin, rosmarinic acid, gallic acid, methyl gallate, vanillic acid, chlorogenic acid, ferulic acid, S-equol, resveratrol, oxyresveratrol, piceatannol, silibinin, plantamajoside) have been widely studied for their anti-glycation and anti-aging effects on the skin. Mycosporine-like amino acids derived from algae have been studied.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/14/4/498 (2025).-

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jun 30, 2025

Aspects of great interest in this comprehensive report by Dr. Mercola: Skin aging, wrinkles, pigmentation, and dryness are problems affecting an aging population. Recent studies have shown that gut microbiota homeostasis can influence skin health, demonstrating the existence of a gut-skin axis. Recently, improving skin health through probiotic interventions has been proposed, and microecological skin care is becoming a popular concept. By regulating skin health and gut-skin axis interactions, probiotics can be used as potential management tools to suppress and improve skin diseases in multiple ways, including decreasing oxidative stress, suppressing inflammatory responses, and maintaining immune-supporting effects. Oral probiotics are a type of live microbiota that modify the gut microbiome and may have direct photoprotective influences on specific skin cells by regulating immune responses and inflammatory factors. Furthermore, they may increase serum levels of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which induce a variety of immune and inflammatory responses. Oral probiotics have been investigated as a means to directly improve the gut microbiota to suppress and treat skin photoaging. Furthermore, oral probiotics have been used in the treatment of other skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis, by regulating the skin microbiota and the gut-skin axis.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/14/3123 (2023).--

Polyphenols are also essential for gut health and directly influence skin health. Polyphenols are the most abundant natural biochemicals found in fruits, vegetables, seeds, and spices, as well as in red wine, coffee, and cocoa. Numerous beneficial effects of polyphenols have been demonstrated, including antioxidant and free radical scavenging activity, antitumor and anti-inflammatory properties, and antithrombotic and antimicrobial activity. Furthermore, there is growing evidence that polyphenols may slow or prevent skin senescence.

Senescence can also be induced prematurely as a consequence of direct and persistent DNA damage, oxidative stress, a strong mitogenic signal, the inactivation of a tumor suppressor and/or oncogene, mitochondrial dysfunction, and epigenetics. Intrinsic factors driving skin aging include time, genetic factors, and hormones. It is also an oxidative process associated with a progressive, age-related decline in antioxidant capacity and an increase in the production of reactive oxygen species.

Oxidative stress plays a very important role in human skin diseases and skin aging. The overproduction of reactive oxygen species (ROS) can damage cell membranes, lipids, proteins, RNA, and DNA. As excellent antioxidants, the phenolic hydroxyl groups of polyphenols can reduce free radical levels by providing electrons and can also be used as free radical scavengers or metal chelating agents.

Polyphenols such as resveratrol, quercetin, curcumin, epigallocatechin gallate, catechin, hesperetin, cyanidin, procyanidin, caffeic acid, and genistein. In addition to their most common antioxidant effect, polyphenols have anti-inflammatory, bacteriostatic, antitumor, and other biological effects that have demonstrated efficacy against various types of skin diseases and aging.

Many polyphenols, specifically flavonoids, possess potent anti-inflammatory properties and are capable of regulating immunity. Extensive studies have been conducted on numerous natural polyphenols to explore their beneficial effects on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Specific polyphenols, such as resveratrol, fisetin, apigenin, chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, pelargonin, and ferulic acid, can control the activation of genes that stimulate inflammation and cytokine production, thereby influencing the composition of immune cells. Curcumin was observed to reduce the levels of TNF, IL-1, VCAM-1 (In addition, curcumin also inhibited the concentrations of inflammatory mediators such as prostaglandins and leukotrienes. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) resulted in the inhibition of prostaglandin metabolites including prostaglandin D2 (PGD2), prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) and prostaglandin F2α . Resveratrol can induce the synthesis of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS).

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/23/12641 (2021)

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/13/15/2441 (2024).-

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9695112/ (2022).—

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/29/4/865 (2024).-

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/13/15/2441 (2024).-

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9695112/ (2022).—

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/29/4/865 (2024).-

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